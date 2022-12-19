Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-15
59500.00 KRW   +0.34%
02:13aSouth Korean shares edge down in thin trade; won tad firmer
RE
12/18South Korean shares edge lower; won gains
RE
12/16It's Time to Refresh the Life around You with Samsung Air Purifiers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean shares edge down in thin trade; won tad firmer

12/19/2022 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended down on Monday as investors started the final full trading week of this year amid concerns about the prospect of interest rates rising further in 2023 and doubts on the progress in China's reopening efforts.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.85 points, or 0.33%, to 2,352.17 by the close of the session. It has traded in a narrow range throughout the uneventful day.

** Investors shrugged off the warning of the country's finance minister of a deeper-than-expected economic slowdown as they waited for more clues from abroad about the direction of the global markets.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat and peer SK Hynix gained 0.77%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.72%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, only 303 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth a small 24.4 billion won ($18.74 million), showing their buying and selling amounts were almost balanced.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,302.9 per dollar, 0.19% higher than its previous close of 1,305.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,302.0 per dollar, up 0.6% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,301.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 21.01% so far this year, but gained 0.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 8.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 104.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.9 basis points to 3.547%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.9 basis points to 3.391%.

($1 = 1,302.2000 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.21781 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.73169 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.46% 1.0631 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.33% 2352.17 Real-time Quote.-20.71%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.10% 485500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.16% 0.6376 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.34% 59500 End-of-day quote.-24.01%
SK HYNIX INC. -2.24% 78400 End-of-day quote.-40.15%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:13aSouth Korean shares edge down in thin trade; won tad firmer
RE
12/18South Korean shares edge lower; won gains
RE
12/16It's Time to Refresh the Life around You with Samsung Air Purifiers
AQ
12/16Editorial, Connecting Innovation and Sustainability, Samsung's Focus for CES 2023
AQ
12/16South Korean shares fall for 5th week on economic recession concerns
RE
12/15S. Korean shares set for fifth straight weekly loss on recession fears
RE
12/15Chevron leads $318 mln raise for carbon capture tech firm Svante
RE
12/15[editorial] Connecting Innovation An : Samsung's Focus for CES 2023
PU
12/15Flexion launches Kiss of War from tap4fun
AQ
12/14South Korean shares fall as Fed signals higher rates for longer period
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 307 969 B 236 B 236 B
Net income 2022 36 899 B 28,2 B 28,2 B
Net cash 2022 111 224 B 85,1 B 85,1 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 399 473 B 306 B 306 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 59 500,00 KRW
Average target price 75 641,03 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-24.01%305 714
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-18.23%689
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.62%572
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-12.33%331
JNTC CO., LTD.-20.61%262
ALLTERCO AD-15.73%203