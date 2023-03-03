South Korean shares edge up to snap four-week losing streak

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged higher on Friday to post their first weekly gain in five, even as concerns lingered about more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

** The won, however, posted a sharp gain of more than 1% against the dollar on perception that the sell-off seen over the past three consecutive weeks was excessive.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 4.22 points, or 0.17%, at 2,432.07. For the week, it gained 0.35%.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.49% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.91%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.56%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 469 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 93.6 billion won ($71.93 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,301.6 per dollar, 1.08% higher than its previous close of 1,315.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,301.4 per dollar, up 0.7% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,299.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 8.75% so far this year, and gained 1.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.21 point to 103.20.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 9.1 basis points to 3.799%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.3 basis points to 3.787%. ($1 = 1,301.3500 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)