South Korean shares edge up to snap four-week losing streak

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares edged higher on Friday to post their
first weekly gain in five, even as concerns lingered about more
interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
** The won, however, posted a sharp gain of more
than 1% against the dollar on perception that the sell-off seen
over the past three consecutive weeks was excessive.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 4.22 points, or
0.17%, at 2,432.07. For the week, it gained 0.35%.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell
0.49% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.91%, while battery
maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.56%.
** Of the total 933 issues traded, 469 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 93.6 billion
won ($71.93 million).
** The won ended onshore trade at 1,301.6 per dollar, 1.08%
higher than its previous close of 1,315.6.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,301.4
per dollar, up 0.7% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward
trading its one-month contract was quoted at
1,299.4.
** The KOSPI has risen 8.75% so far this year, and gained
1.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The won has lost 2.9% against the dollar so far this
year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.21 point to 103.20.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 9.1 basis points to 3.799%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 5.3 basis points to 3.787%.
($1 = 1,301.3500 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)