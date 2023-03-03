Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
60800.00 KRW   +0.33%
02:01aSouth Korean shares edge up to snap four-week losing streak
RE
03/02Charting the Path From Development to Certification of Samsung's Industry-First Circadian Rhythm Display Technology
AQ
03/01South Korean shares flat as China optimism counters US inflation worries
RE
South Korean shares edge up to snap four-week losing streak

03/03/2023 | 02:01am EST
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged higher on Friday to post their first weekly gain in five, even as concerns lingered about more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

** The won, however, posted a sharp gain of more than 1% against the dollar on perception that the sell-off seen over the past three consecutive weeks was excessive.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 4.22 points, or 0.17%, at 2,432.07. For the week, it gained 0.35%.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.49% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.91%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.56%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 469 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 93.6 billion won ($71.93 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,301.6 per dollar, 1.08% higher than its previous close of 1,315.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,301.4 per dollar, up 0.7% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,299.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 8.75% so far this year, and gained 1.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.21 point to 103.20.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 9.1 basis points to 3.799%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.3 basis points to 3.787%. ($1 = 1,301.3500 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.1974 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.73647 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.0616 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.01217 Delayed Quote.0.09%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.17% 2432.07 Real-time Quote.8.56%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.29% 535000 End-of-day quote.22.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.62293 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.33% 60800 End-of-day quote.9.95%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.45% 88100 End-of-day quote.17.47%
Financials
Sales 2023 273 258 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2023 14 649 B 11,2 B 11,2 B
Net cash 2023 113 941 B 86,9 B 86,9 B
P/E ratio 2023 25,7x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 407 316 B 311 B 311 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 60 800,00 KRW
Average target price 76 051,28 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.95%310 544
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED6.46%693
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.53%620
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED16.66%323
JNTC CO., LTD.23.60%293
ALLTERCO AD10.68%223