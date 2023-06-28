* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as battery makers slumped, although losses were capped by gains in chipmakers after a rise of Sino-U.S. tensions in the industry.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 17.20 points, or 0.67%, at 2,564.19, marking its lowest closing level since May 26.

** The market was broadly in a cautious mood as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks after strong economic data in the United States provided support for more rate hikes.

** Powell will attend the European Central Bank's annual forum later the day, together with the heads of the ECB and the Bank of Japan.

** U.S. consumer confidence increased in June to the highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years amid renewed labour market optimism, while business spending appeared to hold up in May.

** "Investors were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of Powell's speech and an earnings release by U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Battery makes slumped, with LG Energy Solution falling 2.50% and its parent LG Chem plunging 5.83%. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 3.10% and 3.95%, respectively.

** Meanwhile, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.14% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.15% after a media report that the U.S. was considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

** Of the total 936 issues traded, 367 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 399.1 billion won ($305.2 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,307.3 per dollar, 0.54% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 104.04.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 3.555%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 3.603%. ($1 = 1,307.8100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)