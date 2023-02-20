Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
62600.00 KRW   -1.73%
02:02aSouth Korean shares end flat, monetary policy events in focus
RE
02/19South Korean shares flat as investors await key monetary policy events
RE
02/17India's Redington expects double-digit growth, to enter new markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean shares end flat, monetary policy events in focus

02/20/2023 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI little changed

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Monday, with investors' focus set on key monetary policy events due later this week. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest policy meeting this week, while the Bank of Korea will hold its second rate decision meeting for this year.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 3.91 points, or 0.16%, to 2,455.12 by the close of the session.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.16% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.54%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 3.19%.

** Of the total 936 issues traded, 562 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 312.4 billion won.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,294.5 per dollar, 0.39% higher than its previous close at 1,299.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,294.4 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,293.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 9.78% so far this year, and gained 8.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 103.66.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.665%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 3.617%. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.205 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.74248 Delayed Quote.0.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.0699 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.16% 2455.12 Real-time Quote.9.61%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -2.91% 533000 End-of-day quote.22.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.10% 0.62437 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.73% 62600 End-of-day quote.13.20%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.97% 92000 End-of-day quote.22.67%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:02aSouth Korean shares end flat, monetary policy events in focus
RE
02/19South Korean shares flat as investors await key monetary policy events
RE
02/17India's Redington expects double-digit growth, to enter new markets
RE
02/16South Korea expands bonus scrutiny into insurers, card firms
RE
02/16South Korean shares face third weekly loss amid U.S. rate hike woes
RE
02/16Samsung Electronics : Announces Global Launch of the Galaxy S23 Series
PU
02/16Samsung One UI 5.1 Comes to Current Galaxy Devices alongside Newly Announced Galaxy S23..
AQ
02/16South Korean Stocks Climb Nearly 2% on Large-Cap Auto, Tech Stock Gains; Samsung Adds 2..
MT
02/15Samsung Electronics : Introduces Easily Regenerable Air Purification Filter Technology App..
PU
02/15Samsung's new Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC available
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 273 829 B 211 B 211 B
Net income 2023 14 816 B 11,4 B 11,4 B
Net cash 2023 115 444 B 88,9 B 88,9 B
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 419 625 B 323 B 323 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 62 600,00 KRW
Average target price 76 051,28 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.20%323 266
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED1.68%665
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.40%602
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED15.78%342
JNTC CO., LTD.27.16%329
ALLTERCO AD8.74%219