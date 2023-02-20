South Korean shares end flat, monetary policy events in focus

*

KOSPI little changed

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Monday, with investors' focus set on key monetary policy events due later this week. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest policy meeting this week, while the Bank of Korea will hold its second rate decision meeting for this year.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 3.91 points, or 0.16%, to 2,455.12 by the close of the session.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.16% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.54%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 3.19%.

** Of the total 936 issues traded, 562 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 312.4 billion won.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,294.5 per dollar, 0.39% higher than its previous close at 1,299.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,294.4 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,293.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 9.78% so far this year, and gained 8.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 103.66.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.665%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 3.617%. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)