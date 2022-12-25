Advanced search
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
58100.00 KRW   -1.69%
12/25Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - media
RE
12/25South Korean shares fall amid thin trade; won strengthens slightly
RE
12/24Samsung Electronics : and Galaxy Community Generate Over USD 10M to Date To Help the World Achieve the Global Goals
PU
South Korean shares fall amid thin trade; won strengthens slightly

12/25/2022 | 09:08pm EST
*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell slightly in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, dragged by pessimism about the economy and corporate earnings, with the benchmark index extending a bearish tone after posting its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

** The won cut gains against the dollar as a lacklustre stock market hurt sentiment, while bond yields were little changed.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 6.52 points, or 0.28%, to 2,307.17 as of 0147 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.52% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.29%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, just 256 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 75.6 billion won ($59.01 million), extending their successive run of net selling into a sixth session.

** The won was quoted at 1,278.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% higher than its previous close at 1,280.8 but off a session high of 1,274.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,281.0 per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,279.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 22.52% so far this year, and lost 6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 7.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 103.92.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 3.616%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 3.558%. ($1 = 1,281.1200 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
