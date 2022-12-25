South Korean shares fall amid thin trade; won strengthens slightly

*
KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
*
Korean won strengthens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell slightly in holiday-thinned
trade on Monday, dragged by pessimism about the economy and
corporate earnings, with the benchmark index extending a bearish
tone after posting its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
** The won cut gains against the dollar as a lacklustre
stock market hurt sentiment, while bond yields were little
changed.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 6.52 points, or 0.28%,
to 2,307.17 as of 0147 GMT.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell
0.52% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.29%, while battery
maker LG Energy Solution was flat.
** Of the total 933 issues traded, just 256 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 75.6 billion
won ($59.01 million), extending their successive run of net
selling into a sixth session.
** The won was quoted at 1,278.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.17% higher than its previous
close at 1,280.8 but off a session high of 1,274.7.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,281.0
per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract was quoted
at 1,279.8.
** The KOSPI has fallen 22.52% so far this year, and lost
6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The won has lost 7.0% against the dollar so far this
year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 103.92.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 0.9 basis point to 3.616%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 3.558%.
($1 = 1,281.1200 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh.V)