South Korean shares fall for 5th week on economic recession concerns

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
Korean won weakens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares recovered much of early losses but
ended a tad lower on Friday on worries about a severe downturn
in the U.S. and major economies, extending their successive run
of losses into a fifth week.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 0.95 points, or 0.04%,
to 2,360.02 by the close of the session. However, it managed to
recoup most of its early decline of up to 1.45%
** For the week, the KOSPI lost 1.21% to mark the fifth
consecutive week of drop.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose
0.34% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.24%, while battery
maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.10%.
** Of the total 932 issues traded, 261 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 290.6 billion
won ($222.58 million), helping improve buying sentiment among
retail investors closely watching how foreigners trade.
** The won ended onshore trade at 1,305.4 per
dollar, 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,303.1.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,305.7
per dollar, up 1.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward
trading its one-month contract was quoted at
1,304.1.
** The KOSPI has fallen 20.74% so far this year, but gained
1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The won has lost 8.9% against the dollar so far this
year.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 104.00.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 2.0 basis points to 3.538%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 3.362%.
($1 = 1,305.5800 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by Younah Moon
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)