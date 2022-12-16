South Korean shares fall for 5th week on economic recession concerns

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recovered much of early losses but ended a tad lower on Friday on worries about a severe downturn in the U.S. and major economies, extending their successive run of losses into a fifth week.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 0.95 points, or 0.04%, to 2,360.02 by the close of the session. However, it managed to recoup most of its early decline of up to 1.45%

** For the week, the KOSPI lost 1.21% to mark the fifth consecutive week of drop.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.34% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.24%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.10%.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 261 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 290.6 billion won ($222.58 million), helping improve buying sentiment among retail investors closely watching how foreigners trade.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,305.4 per dollar, 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,303.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,305.7 per dollar, up 1.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,304.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 20.74% so far this year, but gained 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 8.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 104.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 3.538%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 3.362%. ($1 = 1,305.5800 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by Younah Moon Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)