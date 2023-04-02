South Korean shares flat as stronger battery firms offset losses in chipmakers

*
KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers
Korean won drops over 1% against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares were unchanged on Monday, as losses
in chipmakers offset battery manufacturers' gains following U.S.
electric-vehicle tax credit rules. The Korean won weakened more
than 1% against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 2.24 points, or 0.09%,
to 2,479.10 as of 0137 GMT.
** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix
fell 0.94% and 1.69%, respectively, after U.S. rival
Micron Technology dropped 4.4% amid Sino-U.S. conflicts.
** Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.17%,
its parent LG Chem jumped 1.12%, while peers Samsung
SDI and SK Innovation gained 0.68% and
0.78%, respectively.
** The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday unveiled stricter
electric-vehicle tax rules that will reduce or cut tax credits
on some zero-emission models but grant buyers another two weeks
before the new requirements take effect.
** The battery sector cheered the announcement, with reduced
uncertainties and no imminent trouble meeting the rules,
according to the South Korean government.
** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports fell in March for a
sixth straight month, but they did not fall by as much as
expected.
** "With South Korea's exports continuing to struggle, this
week's focus is on major economies' economic data releases,"
said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.
** Of the total 932 issues traded, 488 shares rose.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 70.7 billion
won ($53.56 million).
** The won was quoted at 1,316.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 1.09% lower than its previous
close at 1,301.9.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 104.85.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.294%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.365%.
($1 = 1,320.0100 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)