Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
64000.00 KRW   +1.27%
04/02South Korean shares flat as stronger battery firms offset losses in chipmakers
RE
03/31Samsung Electronics : Sdc
PU
03/31Samsung Electronics : Mx/nw
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean shares flat as stronger battery firms offset losses in chipmakers

04/02/2023 | 10:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won drops over 1% against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were unchanged on Monday, as losses in chipmakers offset battery manufacturers' gains following U.S. electric-vehicle tax credit rules. The Korean won weakened more than 1% against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 2.24 points, or 0.09%, to 2,479.10 as of 0137 GMT.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.94% and 1.69%, respectively, after U.S. rival Micron Technology dropped 4.4% amid Sino-U.S. conflicts.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.17%, its parent LG Chem jumped 1.12%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation gained 0.68% and 0.78%, respectively.

** The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday unveiled stricter electric-vehicle tax rules that will reduce or cut tax credits on some zero-emission models but grant buyers another two weeks before the new requirements take effect.

** The battery sector cheered the announcement, with reduced uncertainties and no imminent trouble meeting the rules, according to the South Korean government.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports fell in March for a sixth straight month, but they did not fall by as much as expected.

** "With South Korea's exports continuing to struggle, this week's focus is on major economies' economic data releases," said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 488 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 70.7 billion won ($53.56 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,316.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.09% lower than its previous close at 1,301.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 104.85.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.294%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.365%. ($1 = 1,320.0100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.22813 Delayed Quote.2.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.73948 Delayed Quote.0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.0792 Delayed Quote.1.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.35% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.0.78%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.97% 2476.86 Real-time Quote.10.75%
LG CHEM, LTD. 2.30% 712000 End-of-day quote.18.67%
LG CORP. 1.47% 82800 End-of-day quote.6.02%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.68% 584000 End-of-day quote.34.10%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -4.36% 60.34 Delayed Quote.20.73%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. 1.25% 6460 End-of-day quote.6.25%
MIRAE CORPORATION 11.66% 21550 End-of-day quote.98.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.62194 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.27% 64000 End-of-day quote.15.73%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. 1.94% 735000 End-of-day quote.24.37%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.23% 88600 End-of-day quote.18.13%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. -4.22% 179300 End-of-day quote.16.43%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
04/02South Korean shares flat as stronger battery firms offset losses in chipmakers
RE
03/31Samsung Electronics : Sdc
PU
03/31Samsung Electronics : Mx/nw
PU
03/31Samsung considers chip test line in Japan for advanced chip packaging -sources
RE
03/31Samsung Electronics Updates 'Try Galaxy' App for Non-Galaxy Users To Explore the Latest..
AQ
03/31Samsung- Share Your Epic Moment On E : Photobooth Hacked With 200MP ISOCELL Image Sensor
AQ
03/31Taiwan says US officials have visited to discuss concerns about chip subsidies
RE
03/31Factbox-The Japanese chipmaking equipment manufacturers navigating export curbs
RE
03/30Infor and HARMAN Announce Strategic Partnership on Healthcare Delivery
AQ
03/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for quarte..
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 273 486 B 210 B 210 B
Net income 2023 12 868 B 9,87 B 9,87 B
Net cash 2023 107 295 B 82,3 B 82,3 B
P/E ratio 2023 33,2x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 426 420 B 327 B 327 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 64 000,00 KRW
Average target price 76 461,54 KRW
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.15.73%327 042
HTC CORPORATION12.39%1 702
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED16.41%758
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.66%630
JNTC CO., LTD.25.98%325
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-2.64%287
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer