South Korean shares flat as stronger battery firms offset losses in chipmakers

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

Korean won drops over 1% against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were unchanged on Monday, as losses in chipmakers offset battery manufacturers' gains following U.S. electric-vehicle tax credit rules. The Korean won weakened more than 1% against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 2.24 points, or 0.09%, to 2,479.10 as of 0137 GMT.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.94% and 1.69%, respectively, after U.S. rival Micron Technology dropped 4.4% amid Sino-U.S. conflicts.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.17%, its parent LG Chem jumped 1.12%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation gained 0.68% and 0.78%, respectively.

** The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday unveiled stricter electric-vehicle tax rules that will reduce or cut tax credits on some zero-emission models but grant buyers another two weeks before the new requirements take effect.

** The battery sector cheered the announcement, with reduced uncertainties and no imminent trouble meeting the rules, according to the South Korean government.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports fell in March for a sixth straight month, but they did not fall by as much as expected.

** "With South Korea's exports continuing to struggle, this week's focus is on major economies' economic data releases," said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 488 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 70.7 billion won ($53.56 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,316.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.09% lower than its previous close at 1,301.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 104.85.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.294%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.365%. ($1 = 1,320.0100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)