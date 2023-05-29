South Korean shares near one-year high on US debt deal, AI hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares gained about 1% on Tuesday and hit
their highest level in nearly a year as risk appetite was
boosted by the U.S. debt ceiling agreement reached over the
weekend and as chipmakers extended their rally.
** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond
yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI was up 23.65 points, or
0.92%, at 2,582.46 as of 0231 GMT, after rising as much as 1.03%
to the highest intraday level since June 10, 2022.
** U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
finalised on Sunday a budget agreement to suspend the $31.4
trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025.
** "Investor sentiment improved on a weaker possibility of
actual default in the United States," said analyst Seo Jung-hun
at Samsung Securities.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose
2.28% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.66% in their
continued rally on hopes that the ongoing race for artificial
intelligence technologies would accompany higher demand for
chips.
** Of the total 932 issues traded, 414 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 342.3 billion
won ($259.14 million).
** The won was quoted at 1,319.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.36% higher than its previous
close.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.06.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 3.5 basis points to 3.562%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.659%.
($1 = 1,320.9300 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)