South Korean shares near one-year high on US debt deal, AI hopes

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained about 1% on Tuesday and hit their highest level in nearly a year as risk appetite was boosted by the U.S. debt ceiling agreement reached over the weekend and as chipmakers extended their rally.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 23.65 points, or 0.92%, at 2,582.46 as of 0231 GMT, after rising as much as 1.03% to the highest intraday level since June 10, 2022.

** U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finalised on Sunday a budget agreement to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025.

** "Investor sentiment improved on a weaker possibility of actual default in the United States," said analyst Seo Jung-hun at Samsung Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.28% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.66% in their continued rally on hopes that the ongoing race for artificial intelligence technologies would accompany higher demand for chips.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 414 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 342.3 billion won ($259.14 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,319.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.36% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.06.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.5 basis points to 3.562%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.659%. ($1 = 1,320.9300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)