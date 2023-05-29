Advanced search
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
70300.00 KRW   +2.18%
05/29South Korean shares near one-year high on US debt deal, AI hopes
RE
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
05/29Xiaomi to make wireless audio products in India
RE
South Korean shares near one-year high on US debt deal, AI hopes

05/29/2023 | 11:11pm EDT
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained about 1% on Tuesday and hit their highest level in nearly a year as risk appetite was boosted by the U.S. debt ceiling agreement reached over the weekend and as chipmakers extended their rally.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 23.65 points, or 0.92%, at 2,582.46 as of 0231 GMT, after rising as much as 1.03% to the highest intraday level since June 10, 2022.

** U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finalised on Sunday a budget agreement to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025.

** "Investor sentiment improved on a weaker possibility of actual default in the United States," said analyst Seo Jung-hun at Samsung Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.28% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.66% in their continued rally on hopes that the ongoing race for artificial intelligence technologies would accompany higher demand for chips.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 414 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 342.3 billion won ($259.14 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,319.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.36% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.06.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.5 basis points to 3.562%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.659%. ($1 = 1,320.9300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.16% 2558.81 Real-time Quote.14.42%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.86% 578000 End-of-day quote.32.72%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.18% 70300 End-of-day quote.27.12%
SAMSUNG SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.55% 36000 End-of-day quote.14.47%
SK HYNIX INC. 5.51% 109200 End-of-day quote.45.60%
TOPIX INDEX -0.18% 2157.06 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 268 407 B 203 B 203 B
Net income 2023 9 798 B 7,40 B 7,40 B
Net cash 2023 90 987 B 68,7 B 68,7 B
P/E ratio 2023 46,5x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 468 473 B 354 B 354 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 70 300,00 KRW
Average target price 80 615,79 KRW
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.27.12%353 122
HTC CORPORATION10.41%1 578
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED23.39%745
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.11.17%622
JNTC CO., LTD.37.69%349
ALLTERCO AD29.61%260
