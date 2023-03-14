South Korean shares post worst day in over 5 months on U.S. banking sector woes

* KOSPI falls sharply, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell 2.56% on Tuesday to post their
worst day in more than five months, as fears of a U.S. banking
sector crisis prompted investors to shun riskier assets.
** The won fell due to the risk aversion and foreign
sell-off of local shares, while bond prices jumped on the
safe-haven appeal of fixed-income securities.
** The stock market's benchmark KOSPI fell 61.63
points to end at 2,348.97. It was the biggest daily percentage
drop since Sept. 26, 2022.
** Banks dropped 3.07%, slightly underperforming
the broader market's 2.56% fall.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell
1.67% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.80%, while battery
maker LG Energy Solution declined 2.66%.
** Of the total 933 issues traded, just 48 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 638.1 billion
won ($487.27 million).
** The won ended onshore trade at 1,311.1 per
dollar, 0.71% lower than its previous close at 1,301.8.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,309.7
per dollar, down 1.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract was quoted
at 1,307.7.
** The KOSPI has risen 5.03% so far this year, but lost 3.0%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The won has lost 3.6% against the dollar so far this
year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.66 point to 105.01.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 20.8 basis points to 3.224%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 14.8 basis points to 3.250%.
($1 = 1,309.5500 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)