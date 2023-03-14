South Korean shares post worst day in over 5 months on U.S. banking sector woes

* KOSPI falls sharply, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 2.56% on Tuesday to post their worst day in more than five months, as fears of a U.S. banking sector crisis prompted investors to shun riskier assets.

** The won fell due to the risk aversion and foreign sell-off of local shares, while bond prices jumped on the safe-haven appeal of fixed-income securities.

** The stock market's benchmark KOSPI fell 61.63 points to end at 2,348.97. It was the biggest daily percentage drop since Sept. 26, 2022.

** Banks dropped 3.07%, slightly underperforming the broader market's 2.56% fall.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.67% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.80%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 2.66%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, just 48 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 638.1 billion won ($487.27 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,311.1 per dollar, 0.71% lower than its previous close at 1,301.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,309.7 per dollar, down 1.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,307.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.03% so far this year, but lost 3.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 3.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.66 point to 105.01.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 20.8 basis points to 3.224%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 14.8 basis points to 3.250%. ($1 = 1,309.5500 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)