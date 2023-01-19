South Korean shares rise on strong foreign buying; Samsung Elec jumps

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
Korean won strengthens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, following two
straight sessions of losses, on continued foreign inflows with
chipmaker Samsung Electronics leading the gains. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended 12.02 points, or 0.51%,
higher at 2,380.34, reversing a 0.58% loss in early trade.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 570.3 billion
won ($462.89 million). They have bought local shares of four
trillion won in 2023, with net purchases in 13 of 14 sessions.
** South Korea's financial regulator said it would scrap a
requirement that foreign investors must register with domestic
authorities in order to trade Korean stocks, in a move to
encourage investment from overseas.
** "Foreigners were seen mostly buying stocks of Samsung
Electronics, ahead of its earnings announcement next week, with
expectations for a change in its supply policy, along with
China-related stocks on hopes for a stimulus policy," said Choi
Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.
** Samsung Electronics of biggest market
capitalisation rose 1.82%, marking its best session since Jan.
9. Peer chipmaker SK Hynix gained 0.47%, while
battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.44%.
** Of the total 934 issues traded, 473 shares gained.
** The won ended onshore trade 0.43% higher at
1,232.1 per dollar, after falling as much as 0.35%.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.31 points to 105.06.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 15.5 basis points to 3.240%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 13.0 basis points to 3.213%.
($1 = 1,232.0300 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)