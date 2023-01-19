Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-17
60400.00 KRW   -0.98%
02:02aSouth Korean shares rise on strong foreign buying; Samsung Elec jumps
RE
01/18South Korean shares turn higher on strong foreign inflows
RE
01/18Squares bullish; BoJ confirms dovish stance
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean shares rise on strong foreign buying; Samsung Elec jumps

01/19/2023 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, following two straight sessions of losses, on continued foreign inflows with chipmaker Samsung Electronics leading the gains. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 12.02 points, or 0.51%, higher at 2,380.34, reversing a 0.58% loss in early trade.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 570.3 billion won ($462.89 million). They have bought local shares of four trillion won in 2023, with net purchases in 13 of 14 sessions.

** South Korea's financial regulator said it would scrap a requirement that foreign investors must register with domestic authorities in order to trade Korean stocks, in a move to encourage investment from overseas.

** "Foreigners were seen mostly buying stocks of Samsung Electronics, ahead of its earnings announcement next week, with expectations for a change in its supply policy, along with China-related stocks on hopes for a stimulus policy," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** Samsung Electronics of biggest market capitalisation rose 1.82%, marking its best session since Jan. 9. Peer chipmaker SK Hynix gained 0.47%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.44%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 473 shares gained.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.43% higher at 1,232.1 per dollar, after falling as much as 0.35%.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.31 points to 105.06.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 15.5 basis points to 3.240%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 13.0 basis points to 3.213%. ($1 = 1,232.0300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.51% 2380.34 Real-time Quote.5.90%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.00% 458000 End-of-day quote.5.17%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.98% 60400 End-of-day quote.9.22%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.05% 85100 End-of-day quote.13.47%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:02aSouth Korean shares rise on strong foreign buying; Samsung Elec jumps
RE
01/18South Korean shares turn higher on strong foreign inflows
RE
01/18Squares bullish; BoJ confirms dovish stance
AN
01/17South Korea shares extend losses on profit-booking ahead of earnings
RE
01/17U.S. Supreme Court asks for govt views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute
RE
01/17Milan all green; Mib touches close to 26,000
AN
01/17Sector Update: Tech Stocks Down Premarket Tuesday
MT
01/17Sprinklr to Collaborate With Samsung as Official Software Partner for Smart Signage, Ho..
MT
01/17Samsung Electronics Opens New Galaxy Experience Spaces for Unpacked 2023 and Beyond
AQ
01/17Technip Energies JV Wins Pre-construction Services Contract For Gas Development In UAE
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 301 712 B 245 B 245 B
Net income 2022 35 326 B 28,7 B 28,7 B
Net cash 2022 111 151 B 90,1 B 90,1 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 405 669 B 329 B 329 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 60 400,00 KRW
Average target price 75 051,28 KRW
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.22%329 012
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED1.81%702
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.63%570
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED13.15%334
JNTC CO., LTD.-4.41%261
ALLTERCO AD3.40%212