South Korean shares rise on strong foreign buying; Samsung Elec jumps

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, following two straight sessions of losses, on continued foreign inflows with chipmaker Samsung Electronics leading the gains. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 12.02 points, or 0.51%, higher at 2,380.34, reversing a 0.58% loss in early trade.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 570.3 billion won ($462.89 million). They have bought local shares of four trillion won in 2023, with net purchases in 13 of 14 sessions.

** South Korea's financial regulator said it would scrap a requirement that foreign investors must register with domestic authorities in order to trade Korean stocks, in a move to encourage investment from overseas.

** "Foreigners were seen mostly buying stocks of Samsung Electronics, ahead of its earnings announcement next week, with expectations for a change in its supply policy, along with China-related stocks on hopes for a stimulus policy," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** Samsung Electronics of biggest market capitalisation rose 1.82%, marking its best session since Jan. 9. Peer chipmaker SK Hynix gained 0.47%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.44%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 473 shares gained.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.43% higher at 1,232.1 per dollar, after falling as much as 0.35%.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.31 points to 105.06.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 15.5 basis points to 3.240%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 13.0 basis points to 3.213%. ($1 = 1,232.0300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)