South Korean shares rise on strong institutional buying

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
*
Korean won strengthens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
*
For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose for a second straight session on
Tuesday on strong buying from institutional investors, in their
last session to hold stocks for annual dividend payouts early
next year. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 15.65 points, or
0.68%, at 2,332.79, after gaining 0.15% in the previous session.
** Institutional investors scooped up more than one trillion
won ($786.83 million) worth of shares, while foreigners were
also net buyers of 48.2 billion won of stocks.
** It was the last session by when one must hold stocks to
be eligible for annual dividend payments early next year.
** "Trading was thin amid the year-end season," said Meritz
Securities' analyst Lee Jong-bin. "The market was on a technical
rebound from last week's sharp losses."
** Most heavyweights saw limited price movements. Technology
giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.35%, SK Hynix
was flat, and battery maker LG Energy Solution
declined 0.11%.
** Of the total 935 issues traded, 665 shares gained.
** The won ended onshore trade at 1,271.4 per
dollar, firming 0.27% from its previous close of 1,274.8.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 103.77.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 0.3 basis points to 3.661%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 3.612%.
($1 = 1,270.9200 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)