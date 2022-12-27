South Korean shares rise on strong institutional buying

*

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday on strong buying from institutional investors, in their last session to hold stocks for annual dividend payouts early next year. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 15.65 points, or 0.68%, at 2,332.79, after gaining 0.15% in the previous session.

** Institutional investors scooped up more than one trillion won ($786.83 million) worth of shares, while foreigners were also net buyers of 48.2 billion won of stocks.

** It was the last session by when one must hold stocks to be eligible for annual dividend payments early next year.

** "Trading was thin amid the year-end season," said Meritz Securities' analyst Lee Jong-bin. "The market was on a technical rebound from last week's sharp losses."

** Most heavyweights saw limited price movements. Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.35%, SK Hynix was flat, and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.11%.

** Of the total 935 issues traded, 665 shares gained.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,271.4 per dollar, firming 0.27% from its previous close of 1,274.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 103.77.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 3.661%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 3.612%. ($1 = 1,270.9200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)