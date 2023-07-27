* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, as heavyweight chipmakers rallied on an announcement by industry-leading Samsung Electronics' extension of production cuts, offsetting a slump in rechargeable battery makers.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 9.86 points, or 0.38%, to 2,602.22 as of 03:12 GMT.

** The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy still needed to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to "credibly" return to the U.S. central bank's target.

** The market is more affected by supply and demand issues of individual stocks, rather than macroeconomic events, said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment Securities.

** Samsung Electronics rose 1.58%, after the chipmaker announced plans to extend production cuts amid a demand recovery constrained to high-end chips used in artificial intelligence. Smaller rival SK Hynix jumped 7.43%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 6.72%, as its second-quarter profit missed expectations due to a a one-off cost.

** The fall came along with parent LG Chem's loss of 6.59%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation also dropped 4.55% and 7.92%, respectively.

** POSCO Holdings, a steelmaker but had joined a recent rally in the battery sector, dropped 5.71%.

** Samsung Biologics surged 7.98%, after the biopharmaceutical maker reported a near 50% jump in its profit.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 752 shares rose.

** The won was quoted at 1,271.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% higher than its previous close at 1,274.5.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.9 basis points to 3.577%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 3.631%. ($1 = 1,270.9100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)