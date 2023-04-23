South Korean shares start week lower amid earnings, geopolitical woes

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won little changed against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week lower on Monday, as caution descended over major companies' earnings this week and geopolitical concerns weighed. The won and the benchmark bond yield were flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 14.45 points, or 0.57%, to 2,529.95 as of 0133 GMT, extending its losing streak to a third straight session.

** South Korea's key chipmakers and automakers, among others, are scheduled to report their first-quarter results later this week.

** Geopolitical worries grew in the local market after President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks last week over the tension in the Taiwan Strait that the South Korean government "absolutely opposes" China's attempt to change the status quo by force.

** "It was not just another comment but one right before this week's summit with the United States, which showed the government's stance, so there clearly is pressure on the sentiment," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Beauty product makers dropped since their main customers are Chinese tourists. Amorepacific Corp fell 3.35%, while LG H&H Co Ltd lost 1.64%.

** Among the index heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.61%, peer SK Hynix Inc lost 1.57%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd declined 0.70%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, only 196 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 21.5 billion won ($16.2 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,329.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.98.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point (bp) to 3.265%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 bp to 3.340%. ($1 = 1,329.6500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)