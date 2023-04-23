South Korean shares start week lower amid earnings, geopolitical woes

*
KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
*
Korean won little changed against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield flat
SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares started the week lower on Monday, as
caution descended over major companies' earnings this week and
geopolitical concerns weighed. The won and the benchmark bond
yield were flat.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 14.45 points, or 0.57%,
to 2,529.95 as of 0133 GMT, extending its losing streak to a
third straight session.
** South Korea's key chipmakers and automakers, among
others, are scheduled to report their first-quarter results
later this week.
** Geopolitical worries grew in the local market after
President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks last week over the tension in
the Taiwan Strait that the South Korean government "absolutely
opposes" China's attempt to change the status quo by force.
** "It was not just another comment but one right before
this week's summit with the United States, which showed the
government's stance, so there clearly is pressure on the
sentiment," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst at Eugene Investment and
Securities.
** Beauty product makers dropped since their main customers
are Chinese tourists. Amorepacific Corp fell 3.35%,
while LG H&H Co Ltd lost 1.64%.
** Among the index heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.61%, peer SK Hynix Inc
lost 1.57%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd
declined 0.70%.
** Of the total 933 issues traded, only 196 shares rose.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 21.5 billion
won ($16.2 million).
** The won was quoted at 1,329.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous
close.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.98.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 0.3 basis point (bp) to 3.265%, while the benchmark
10-year yield fell by 0.5 bp to 3.340%.
($1 = 1,329.6500 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)