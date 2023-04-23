Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
65700.00 KRW   +0.61%
04/23South Korean shares start week lower amid earnings, geopolitical woes
RE
04/23US urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips - FT
RE
04/21Samsung hit with $303 million jury verdict in computer-memory patent lawsuit
RE
South Korean shares start week lower amid earnings, geopolitical woes

04/23/2023 | 09:55pm EDT
*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won little changed against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week lower on Monday, as caution descended over major companies' earnings this week and geopolitical concerns weighed. The won and the benchmark bond yield were flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 14.45 points, or 0.57%, to 2,529.95 as of 0133 GMT, extending its losing streak to a third straight session.

** South Korea's key chipmakers and automakers, among others, are scheduled to report their first-quarter results later this week.

** Geopolitical worries grew in the local market after President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks last week over the tension in the Taiwan Strait that the South Korean government "absolutely opposes" China's attempt to change the status quo by force.

** "It was not just another comment but one right before this week's summit with the United States, which showed the government's stance, so there clearly is pressure on the sentiment," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Beauty product makers dropped since their main customers are Chinese tourists. Amorepacific Corp fell 3.35%, while LG H&H Co Ltd lost 1.64%.

** Among the index heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.61%, peer SK Hynix Inc lost 1.57%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd declined 0.70%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, only 196 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 21.5 billion won ($16.2 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,329.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.98.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point (bp) to 3.265%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 bp to 3.340%. ($1 = 1,329.6500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION -8.53% 125500 End-of-day quote.-8.73%
AMOREPACIFIC GROUP -10.43% 37350 End-of-day quote.7.02%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.73% 2544.4 Real-time Quote.13.77%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.38% 572000 End-of-day quote.31.34%
LG H&H CO., LTD. -8.13% 610000 End-of-day quote.-15.51%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.45% 557.44 Real-time Quote.11.25%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.61% 65700 End-of-day quote.18.81%
SK HYNIX INC. 1.60% 89100 End-of-day quote.18.80%
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 270 082 B 203 B 203 B
Net income 2023 11 122 B 8,36 B 8,36 B
Net cash 2023 95 919 B 72,1 B 72,1 B
P/E ratio 2023 40,3x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 438 050 B 329 B 329 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 65 700,00 KRW
Average target price 78 600,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.18.81%329 210
HTC CORPORATION4.31%1 572
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED22.22%736
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.91%617
JNTC CO., LTD.40.24%354
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-7.02%274
