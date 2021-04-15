Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
TSMC books 19% first-quarter profit growth; says chip shortage likely last into 2022

04/15/2021
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) on Thursday said it is doing all it can to increase productivity and alleviate a worldwide chip shortage, but that tight supplies will likely continue into next year.

The world's biggest contract chipmaker, at an earnings briefing, said it is expanding capacity and working to keep pricing reasonable.

The comments come after the Taiwanese firm reported a 19.4% rise in first-quarter profit, beating market expectations, on strong chip demand amid a global shift to home working.

TSMC, whose clients include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, had already flagged "multiple years of growth opportunities" as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled demand for advanced chips to power devices such as smartphones and laptops.

Its business was boosted by the chip shortage that initially forced automakers to cut production, but is now also hurting manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and even appliances. On Thursday, TSMC said it expects the chip shortage for its auto clients to be greatly reduced from the next quarter.

"Our first-quarter business was supported by HPC-related demand, balanced by a milder smartphone seasonality than in recent years," said Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang, referring to high performance chips.

"Moving into second quarter 2021, we expect our revenue to be flattish, as HPC-related demand will continue to grow, offset by smartphone seasonality."

TSMC's net profit for January-March hit T$139.7 billion ($4.93 billion), versus the T$134.01 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 25.4% to a record $12.92 billion, in line with the company's earlier estimated range of $12.7 billion to $13 billion.

The firm forecast second-quarter revenue would be in a range of $12.9 billion to $13.2 billion, compared with $10.38 billion in the same period a year earlier. It also lifted its revenue growth forecast for 2021 to about 20%, versus an earlier forecast of a mid-teens percentage.

TSMC said this month it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants, days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip making capacity.

Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei said the massive investment plan was driven by "stronger engagement with more customers" on the company's most advanced 5 nanometer node technology as well as its upcoming 3 nanometer node, which is scheduled to enter risk production later this year.

The Taiwanese company on Thursday lifted capital spending on the production and development of advanced chips to about $30 billion this year, up from a range of $25 billion to $28 billion it forecast in January.

Analysts are bullish about the company's massive expansion plan, expecting global demand for advanced chips to surge as fifth-generation telecommunications (5G) technology and artificial intelligence applications are adopted more widely.

TSMC shares have risen about 16% so far this year and have more than doubled over the past one year, giving TSMC a market value of $558 billion, more than twice that of Intel's and higher than that of South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

The stock rose 1.14% on Thursday, compared with 1.25% for the benchmark index.

($1 = 28.3170 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.79% 132.03 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.58% 64.19 Delayed Quote.30.91%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED -1.86% 134.75 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.00% 84000 End-of-day quote.3.70%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.16% 612 End-of-day quote.15.47%
Financials
Sales 2021 267 644 B 240 B 240 B
Net income 2021 35 886 B 32,1 B 32,1 B
Net cash 2021 99 412 B 89,0 B 89,0 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 563 261 B 504 B 504 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 106 594,59 KRW
Last Close Price 84 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.70%504 366
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.58%966
HTC CORPORATION6.18%951
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-8.44%672
JNTC CO., LTD.-6.09%528
UNIDEVICE AG-7.38%41
