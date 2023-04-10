Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
65000.00 KRW   +4.33%
10:27aTSMC talking to US about CHIPS Act 'guidance' amid subsidy concerns
RE
09:57aWall Street drops as job gains fuel rate-hike worries
RE
09:03aWall St set for lower open as jobs report stokes rate-hike worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSMC talking to US about CHIPS Act 'guidance' amid subsidy concerns

04/10/2023 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, April 10 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Monday it is communicating with Washington about its "guidance" for a law designed to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing that has sparked concerns about subsidy criteria.

Conditions for subsidies include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and industry sources have said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.

"We can confirm that we are communicating with the U.S. government about the CHIPS ACT guidance," TSMC, the world's leading contract chipmaker, said in a short emailed statement.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also said last month that the criteria are worrying companies like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters on Monday that TSMC was specifically talking to the United States about the details of the subsidies.

"The Taiwan government and industry have a very close understanding (of what is going on) and hope that the details of the relevant subsidy legislation will not affect industrial cooperation between the two sides and costs for industry-related construction," she said.

The U.S. Commerce Department told Reuters that it will protect confidential business information and expects "upside sharing" will only happen in instances where projects significantly exceed projected cash flow.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is investing $40 billion in a new plant in the western U.S. state of Arizona, supporting Washington's plans for more chip-making at home.

Details of expected subsidies for the plant have not been disclosed.

The subsidies would come from a $52 billion pool of research and manufacturing funds earmarked under the CHIPS Act.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said last month it will protect confidential business information and expects that the requirement to share excess profit will only occur when projects significantly exceed projected cash flow. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.04% 571.366 Real-time Quote.13.47%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 4.33% 65000 End-of-day quote.17.54%
SK HYNIX INC. 6.32% 89100 End-of-day quote.18.80%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.48% 104.5 End-of-day quote.40.84%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.19% 531 End-of-day quote.18.39%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
10:27aTSMC talking to US about CHIPS Act 'guidance' amid subsidy concerns
RE
09:57aWall Street drops as job gains fuel rate-hike worries
RE
09:03aWall St set for lower open as jobs report stokes rate-hike worries
RE
08:25aKKB Engineering Unit to Provide Services to Samsung Engineering for Gas Plant Project
MT
02:31aSouth Korean shares end at eight-month high on chip, battery makers boost
RE
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the We..
DJ
04/09South Korean shares rise 1% as chip, battery makers extend gains
RE
04/09TSMC talking to US about CHIPS Act 'guidance' amid subsidy concerns
RE
04/07South Korean Stocks Close Higher on Tech Stocks' Rally; Samsung Adds 4%
MT
04/07South Korean Stocks Close Higher on Tech Stocks' Rally
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 271 840 B 207 B 207 B
Net income 2023 11 321 B 8,61 B 8,61 B
Net cash 2023 86 891 B 66,1 B 66,1 B
P/E ratio 2023 38,6x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 438 132 B 333 B 333 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 65 000,00 KRW
Average target price 77 615,38 KRW
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.17.54%329 376
HTC CORPORATION15.08%1 746
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED24.42%804
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.54%630
JNTC CO., LTD.30.22%333
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-13.97%254
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer