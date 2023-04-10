TSMC talking to US about CHIPS Act 'guidance' amid subsidy concerns

TAIPEI, April 10 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC
said on Monday it is communicating with Washington
about its "guidance" for a law designed to boost U.S.
semiconductor manufacturing that has sparked concerns about
subsidy criteria.
Conditions for subsidies include sharing excess profit with
the U.S. government, and industry sources have said the
application process itself could expose confidential corporate
strategy.
"We can confirm that we are communicating with the U.S.
government about the CHIPS ACT guidance," TSMC, the world's
leading contract chipmaker, said in a short emailed statement.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also said last month
that the criteria are worrying companies like Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc.
Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters on
Monday that TSMC was specifically talking to the United States
about the details of the subsidies.
"The Taiwan government and industry have a very close
understanding (of what is going on) and hope that the details of
the relevant subsidy legislation will not affect industrial
cooperation between the two sides and costs for industry-related
construction," she said.
The U.S. Commerce Department told Reuters that it will
protect confidential business information and expects "upside
sharing" will only happen in instances where projects
significantly exceed projected cash flow.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is
investing $40 billion in a new plant in the western U.S. state
of Arizona, supporting Washington's plans for more chip-making
at home.
Details of expected subsidies for the plant have not been
disclosed.
The subsidies would come from a $52 billion pool of research
and manufacturing funds earmarked under the CHIPS Act.
The U.S. Department of Commerce said last month it will
protect confidential business information and expects that the
requirement to share excess profit will only occur when projects
significantly exceed projected cash flow.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs, Kirsten Donovan)