Tech Up as AI Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied as a new burst of enthusiasm about artificial intelligence and the entrance of the S&P 500 to a new bull market kept upward momentum strong.

Oracle shares rose sharply after analysts at brokerage Wolfe Research boosted their rating on the maker of business software, saying its cloud-computing business was gaining market share from more established rivals in the niche.

A former Samsung Electronics executive was indicted in South Korea, accused of starting a company that attracted about $6 billion in investments to build a China-based chip factory using Samsung's factory blueprints and other engineering secrets.

Grubhub is laying off around 15% of its workforce as the Chicago-based food delivery company seeks to reduce costs to stay competitive.

Shares of set-top box maker Roku rose for the 11th-straight session, but are still trading at a fraction of their pandemic-era peak.

Activision fell after reports that the Federal Trade Commission would sue to stop the videogame maker's acquisition by rival Microsoft.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1743ET