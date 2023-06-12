Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
71000.00 KRW   -1.39%
05:44pTech Up as AI Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:00aHeatwave lays bare Vietnam's structural electricity woes
RE
08:16aSouth Korean Shares Close Lower Ahead of Fed Decision; Samsung Electronics Slips
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Up as AI Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup

06/12/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rallied as a new burst of enthusiasm about artificial intelligence and the entrance of the S&P 500 to a new bull market kept upward momentum strong.

Oracle shares rose sharply after analysts at brokerage Wolfe Research boosted their rating on the maker of business software, saying its cloud-computing business was gaining market share from more established rivals in the niche.

A former Samsung Electronics executive was indicted in South Korea, accused of starting a company that attracted about $6 billion in investments to build a China-based chip factory using Samsung's factory blueprints and other engineering secrets.

Grubhub is laying off around 15% of its workforce as the Chicago-based food delivery company seeks to reduce costs to stay competitive.

Shares of set-top box maker Roku rose for the 11th-straight session, but are still trading at a fraction of their pandemic-era peak.

Activision fell after reports that the Federal Trade Commission would sue to stop the videogame maker's acquisition by rival Microsoft.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -0.76% 79.77 Delayed Quote.5.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.55% 331.85 Delayed Quote.36.26%
ROKU, INC. 3.20% 71.7 Delayed Quote.70.71%
S&P 500 0.93% 4338.93 Real-time Quote.11.96%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.39% 71000 End-of-day quote.28.39%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 1.52% 31.155 Delayed Quote.26.64%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05:50aEx-Samsung Elec executive accused of stealing secrets for China chip factory
RE
03:03aSouth Korean shares fall as investors remain cautious ahead of Fed meet
RE
01:28aSouth Korea indicts ex-Samsung Elec executive for alleged data leak to China
RE
12:02aSamsung Electronics Hastens Development of New Extended Reality Device
MT
06/11South Korean shares start week on soft note with US Fed in focus
RE
06/09Samsung Celebrates Olympic Day With Samsung Health Olympic Day Step Challenge
AQ
06/09South Korean Shares Close Higher Ahead of US Fed's Rate Decision; Samsung Biologics Add..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 268 429 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2023 9 760 B 7,59 B 7,59 B
Net cash 2023 91 013 B 70,8 B 70,8 B
P/E ratio 2023 47,4x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 473 968 B 369 B 369 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 71 000,00 KRW
Average target price 82 063,16 KRW
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.28.39%372 762
HTC CORPORATION8.08%1 633
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED37.21%774
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.23.46%647
JNTC CO., LTD.25.30%327
ALLTERCO AD32.52%270
