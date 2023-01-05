Trending : Samsung Expects Steep Profit Decline in Fourth Quarter

0400 GMT - Samsung Electronics Co. is the most mentioned company in Asia-Pacific over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after the electronics heavyweight reported earnings estimates Friday. Samsung said it expects operating profit to fall by 69% on year in the final quarter of 2022 owing to a sharp pullback in demand for its memory chips, smartphones and home appliances. Revenue in the period will fall by 8.6%, Samsung said in its quarterly guidance, which precedes its full results by a few weeks. The electronics giant, a bellwether for the tech sector, said the possibility of a global recession and macroeconomic uncertainties are weighing on its key businesses. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 2315ET