    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
58200.00 KRW   +0.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Samsung Expects Steep Profit Decline in Fourth Quarter

01/05/2023 | 11:15pm EST
0400 GMT - Samsung Electronics Co. is the most mentioned company in Asia-Pacific over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after the electronics heavyweight reported earnings estimates Friday. Samsung said it expects operating profit to fall by 69% on year in the final quarter of 2022 owing to a sharp pullback in demand for its memory chips, smartphones and home appliances. Revenue in the period will fall by 8.6%, Samsung said in its quarterly guidance, which precedes its full results by a few weeks. The electronics giant, a bellwether for the tech sector, said the possibility of a global recession and macroeconomic uncertainties are weighing on its key businesses. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 2315ET

Financials
Sales 2022 304 853 B 239 B 239 B
Net income 2022 36 301 B 28,4 B 28,4 B
Net cash 2022 110 371 B 86,4 B 86,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 391 548 B 307 B 307 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 58 200,00 KRW
Average target price 75 230,77 KRW
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.24%304 808
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-2.45%648
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.38%563
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED22.80%369
JNTC CO., LTD.2.38%269
ALLTERCO AD-0.49%201