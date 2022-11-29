Vietnam smartphone exports fall ahead of Christmas as Samsung cuts output

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's smartphone
production and exports fell in November in the run up to
Christmas sales season, according to official data, a new sign
the country's largest manufacturer, Samsung Electronics
, is adapting to dwindling global demand.
The South Korean electronics giant has for years produced
about half of its smartphones in Vietnam and accounts for nearly
a fifth of the country's overall exports.
The fall in output is in line with what industry and
government sources as well as Samsung employees have told
Reuters that the company had recently cut its smartphone
production in Vietnam for a second time this year.
It is unclear if the cuts in Vietnam reflect Samsung's
general drop in production or a shift to other manufacturing
countries.
Samsung, which has invested around $18 billion in six
factories in Vietnam, with at least two of them focussed on
smartphones, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing
powerhouse, reported a 9.3% decline in smartphone output to 20.6
million units in November from a year earlier, the General
Statistics Office (GSO) said.
Smartphone output in the first 11 months of the year fell
6.1%. The GSO also said the value of Vietnam's smartphone
exports in November fell 1% on the month and 0.7% from a year
earlier.
The wider category of consumer electronics manufacturing
dropped nearly 20% on the year in November, GSO data showed,
with monthly output slipping for the third straight month.
Most smartphones produced in the country are destined for
Western markets, with output usually increasing in the weeks
before Christmas. But expectations of lower consumer demand this
year is pushing firms to limit production.
However, if demand remains sustained, the production cuts
could exacerbate inflation in Europe and other importing
regions.
SAMSUNG CUTS
Earlier this month, an industry source familiar with the
matter said Samsung "has cut production significantly" once
again after it scaled back its activities in Vietnam in the
first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A Vietnam government source confirmed Samsung cut production
in the country twice this year, with the latest move likely to
limit Vietnam's contribution to the company's global output of
smartphones to 40% from the typical share of 50%.
Three company employees in Vietnam confirmed the cuts, with
one noting workers were allowed to take seasonal leaves despite
the approaching Christmas, in contrast with previous years.
As the country faces headwinds from a global slowdown, its
overall exports in November fell 8.4% from a year earlier to
$29.18 billion, according to the GSO.
Imports also fell by 7.3%, signalling possible further
production cuts because components and materials used for
exported products are often imported for assembly in Vietnam.
