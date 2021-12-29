WRAPUP 4-Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

(Adds consultant quote, paragraphs 7,8)
* Xian lockdown adds to global supply chain snags
* Samsung, Micron warn lockdown could affect memory chip
plants
* Micron expects delay in supply of DRAM memory chips
* Samsung has 2 major production lines making NAND flash
products
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics and
Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip
makers, warned that strict COVID-19 curbs in the Chinese city of
Xian could disrupt their chip manufacturing bases in the area.
The lockdown in the city puts further pressure on global
supply chains and adds to a torturous year for exporters facing
sharply higher freight costs even as prices for raw materials
including semiconductors skyrocket amid the two-year long
pandemic.
The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory
chips, widely used in data centers, Micron said on Wednesday.
The stringent restrictions, which went into effect earlier
this month, may be increasingly difficult to mitigate and have
resulted in thinner staffing levels at the manufacturing site,
Micron added.
Samsung Electronics also said on Wednesday that it would
temporarily adjust operations at its Xian manufacturing
facilities for NAND flash memory chips, used for data storage in
data centers, smartphones and other tech gadgets.
Samsung's Xian semiconductor facility is currently operating
normally, Chinese media group Yicai reported on Thursday.
Analysis provider TrendForce also said Samsung's Xian plant is
manufacturing without significant disruptions for now and supply
of raw materials seems sufficient, but there may be a slight
decline in output if the pandemic is not controlled.
"The impact on global supply is controllable, though there
are uncertainties," said Yan Chengyin, consultant and manager at
Beijing-based Bayes Consulting.
"The uncertainty is how soon the spread of the virus can be
stopped and factories can return to work as normal. In our
experience, clusters of cases will be under control very soon in
China. Also I think the local government will try to support
large foreign companies like Samsung."
Seoul-based analysts said chips made in Samsung's Xian NAND
plant mainly go to China with limited shipments heading
overseas. Some of the biggest demand for the kind of chips made
in the plant come from Chinese server companies, they added.
TrendForce said on that smartphone and notebook computer
makers may be directly impacted by any changes in operations at
the Xian production base, but noted that Samsung's relatively
high inventory level can supply buyers without any snags in the
short run.
Chinese officials have imposed tough curbs on travel within
and leaving Xian from Dec. 23, in line with Beijing's drive to
immediately contain outbreaks as they appear.
The COVID-19 outbreak in Xian is the biggest seen by any
Chinese city this year, with over 1,100 cases in total during
the latest flare-up.
"We are tapping our global supply chain, including our
subcontractor partners, to help service our customers for these
DRAM products," Micron said in a blog post https://www.micron.com/about/blog/2021/december/micron-statement-on-current-situation-in-xi-an-china.
"We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of
our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays
as we activate our network," the company said.
Micron added that it was working to minimize the risk of
virus transmission and had employed measures including physical
distancing and on-site testing and was encouraging vaccination.
Samsung's memory chip operation in Xian is one of the
largest foreign projects in China. The tech giant has two
production lines in Xian making advanced NAND Flash products,
which account for 42.5% of its total NAND flash memory
production capacity and 15.3% of the overall global output
capacity, according to TrendForce.
Samsung is expected to announce October-December earnings
results in January.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru, Joyce Lee and Heekyong
Yang in Seoul; Additional reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing;
writing by Shri Navaratnam; editing by Himani Sarkar and Jason
Neely)