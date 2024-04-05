Johnson & Johnson to Buy Shockwave Medical in $13.1 Billion Deal

Johnson & Johnson has struck a $13.1 billion deal to buy Shockwave Medical, extending the healthcare giant's position in cardiovascular intervention.

Fulfillment Startup Stord Expands With Logistics Acquisition

The buy comes as slowing e-commerce growth is pressing third-party service providers to find new growth strategies.

Foxconn Expects Second-Quarter Growth After Higher March Revenue

Foxconn reported higher March revenue, thanks to strong demand for cloud and consumer-electronics products, and said it expects growth in the second quarter despite the impact of a big earthquake that hit Taiwan this week.

Samsung Fortifies U.S. Chip Revival by Swelling Its Texas Investment to $44 Billion

The South Korean firm plans to add a second semiconductor factory and advanced-packaging facility at its new hub outside Austin.

Apple Lays Off 614 Workers After Canceling Car Project

The tech giant announced its first major job cuts since the pandemic on the heels of its decision to cancel its vaunted electric-car project.

Shell Sees Gas Output Above Guidance

Shell said it expects first quarter gas production to beat its previous guidance after a strong start to the year but earnings would be lower than the prior quarter.

China Oilfield Services Suspends Operations of Four Mideast Rigs

China Oilfield Services has suspended operations of drilling rigs related to a multibillion-dollar contract in the Middle East, a setback for China's largest offshore drilling contractor in one of its most important international markets.

The Hot Sale Going on at Department Stores: Their Shares

Private buyers might have more stomach for the struggling retail sector than jaded stock investors.

Samsung Forecasts 10-Fold Profit Increase

Analysts expect Samsung's memory-chip business to swing to profit thanks to higher chip prices on brisk demand amid the artificial-intelligence boom.

LG Electronics Expects Operating Profit to Slide

The South Korean consumer-electronics giant expects its first-quarter operating profit to drop 11%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 0715ET