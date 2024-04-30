Samsung's Net Profit Quadruples as Chip Business Rebounds

Samsung Electronics' net beat street views as its flagship semiconductor business swung to profit on higher memory-chip prices amid the artificial-intelligence boom.

McDonald's Supersizes China Bet as Corporate America Pulls Back

The fast-food chain aims to nearly double restaurants in the country after spending $1.8 billion to buy back a bigger stake in the company's business there.

WeWork to Advance Bankruptcy Plan That Would Hand Control to Yardi Systems

WeWork cleared one of the last remaining hurdles to hand control of the co-working business over to service partner Yardi Systems in a bankruptcy restructuring that would value the company at a fraction of what it was worth at its peak five years ago.

How Bob Bakish, the Anti-Mogul CEO, Struggled to Rescue Paramount

The company veteran stepped down Monday with Paramount in the midst of a merger drama.

NBC Prepares $2.5-Billion-a-Year Bid to Pluck NBA Rights From TNT

The league is in advanced stages of a new round of media-rights deals. Disney's payments would increase under a proposed deal.

L'Occitane Owner Offers Buyout That Values Company at EUR6 Billion

The Luxembourg-based and Hong Kong-listed cosmetics company said that the offer from L'Occitane Groupe, Geiger's holding company, to buy the remaining shares would cost EUR1.7 billion.

FCC Fines Wireless Carriers for Sharing Customer Data

The agency said four carriers sold access to customers' location data to aggregators.

Hertz's Soured EV Bet Drags Down Post-Bankruptcy Stock

The rental-car company maintained equity value throughout bankruptcy, but the painful reversal of its electric-vehicle strategy has since weighed on the stock.

Peacock raising prices by $2 a month ahead of Summer Olympics

Peacock is raising prices again, a year after its last price hike and just in time for the Summer Olympics.

IBM's Bet on HashiCorp to Boost Cloud Management Offerings

Its second-largest acquisition to date is geared at helping businesses manage multiple cloud platforms, and capturing the Silicon Valley company's developer following.

