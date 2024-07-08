* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Monday, ahead of major monetary policy events this week, while chip giant Samsung Electronics extended gains on strong earnings.

** The benchmark KOSPI traded marginally up, by just 1.83 points, or 0.06%, at 2,864.06 as of 0036 GMT, hovering around its highest levels in nearly 30 months.

** In the United States, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress this week, and inflation data for June will be reported. Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank will meet on Thursday for a rate-setting meeting.

** Samsung Electronics was up 0.80%, after rising as much as 1.72% earlier in the session to hit the highest level since late January 2021. Last week, it jumped 6.9% on higher-than-expected preliminary earnings for the second quarter.

** Among other index heavyweights, chip rival SK Hynix fell 1.06%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.42%. E-commerce firms gained, but biopharmaceutical manufacturers weakened.

** Hyosung Heavy Industries jumped 4.51% on an order worth 303.5 billion won ($220 million).

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 469 shares advanced, while 391 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 126.5 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,378.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,381.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 105.42.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 3.105%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 3.201%.

($1 = 1,379.3600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)