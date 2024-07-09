* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Tuesday, as gains in chip and battery stocks were countered by steep losses in automakers.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up by just 0.89 points, or 0.03%, at 2,858.65 as of 0132 GMT.

** South Korea's central bank governor said the monetary policy board would consider trade-offs among the recent disinflation trend, growth and financial stability for future monetary policy operations. He is attending a parliamentary session all day Tuesday to answer questions from lawmakers on monetary policy.

** The Bank of Korea is expected to keep its policy rate on hold at a 15-year high of 3.50% on Thursday and through the third quarter of 2024, before a 25-basis-point cut in the final quarter, around the same time as a likely start of policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to a Reuters poll.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.34% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.43%, tracking the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's rise overnight.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.09% and peer Samsung SDI jumped 1.05%, but Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp dropped 3.18% and 2.82%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, e-commerce firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers firmed.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 438 shares advanced, while 405 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 43.8 billion won ($31.69 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,381.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% higher than its previous close at 1,383.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 105.44.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.111%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 3.184%.

($1 = 1,381.9900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)