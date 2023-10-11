* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained more than 2% on Wednesday as heavyweight chipmakers and battery manufacturers rallied on better-than-expected earnings.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 49.96 points, or 2.08%, at 2,452.54 by 0128 GMT and set to post the biggest daily gain since Jan. 9.

** "Large-cap semiconductor stocks led the gains on the index on Samsung Electronics' better than expected preliminary earnings," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** Samsung Electronics jumped 3.92% after the chipmaker reported a smaller-than-expected 78% drop in its third-quarter profit. Peer SK Hynix gained 2.93%.

** LG Energy Solution surged 7.63% as the battery maker said its profit likely rose 40% over the year. Its parent LG Chem gained 4.92%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation jumped 4.08% and 4.11%, respectively.

** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of October rose 9.2% on average per working day, supporting policymakers' expectations for a swing to growth this month.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 696 shares advanced, while 181 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 75.0 billion won on the main board so far on Wednesday, set to snap a 10-session selling streak.

** The won was quoted 0.84% higher at 1,338.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, extending its gains for a fourth straight session.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 point to 102.79.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 3.956%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.8 basis points to 4.148%. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Eileen Soreng)