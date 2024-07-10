* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday, with focus on monetary policy events at home and abroad. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down slightly, by 2.33 points, or 0.08%, at 2,865.05 as of 0108 GMT.

** The U.S. is "no longer an overheated economy" with a job market that has cooled from its pandemic-era extremes, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday in remarks to Congress that suggested the case for interest rate cuts is becoming stronger.

** Powell's semiannual appearance in the Senate will be followed by a hearing in the House on Wednesday.

** The Bank of Korea will meet on Thursday for a rate-setting meeting, at which the central bank is widely expected to hold its policy rate steady for a 12th straight meeting.

** Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Tuesday that one of main topics for discussion on Thursday would be what impact pre-emptive rate cuts would have on the won.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.11%, even as its labour union decided to strike indefinitely. Peer SK Hynix fell 0.63%.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery makers and automakers fell, but search engine Naver rose 2.23% and biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics rose 0.25%.

** Hanwha Aerospace rose 4.17% to a record high, after it got a 1.38 trillion won ($1 billion) order from Romania to supply self-propelled howitzers.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 100.3 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,385.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% lower than its previous close at 1,383.5.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.116%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.199%. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)