SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares and the won weakened on Tuesday, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment. The benchmark bond yield edged higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 18.11 points, or 0.65%, to 2,786.20 by 0158 GMT.

** The yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose on Monday to their highest levels since late May, as investors assessed a greater likelihood of former Donald Trump being re-elected in this year's presidential election after last week's debate with current president Joe Biden.

** Broad weakness across South Korea's financial markets came despite data showed the country's consumer inflation cooled to an 11-month low in June, coming in below market expectations and providing some relief for policymakers.

** Most index heavyweights fell, with automakers dropping more than 2% and e-commerce firms falling more than 1%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution, which won a deal with Renault's electric vehicle unit, erased early gains of more than 4% to trade flat.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.24%, as the impact from a declaration of a strike by a workers' union in South Korea was yet to be clear.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 173 shares advanced, while 710 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 14.7 billion won ($10.59 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,387.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,383.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 105.19.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 3.180%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 bp to 3.315%. ($1 = 1,388.7300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)