Expected to provide ultra-personalized experiences by combining with Samsung's on-device AI technology

Samsung Electronics today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK startup specializing in knowledge graph technology.

Established in 2017 by three Oxford University professors - Ian Horrocks, Boris Motik and Bernardo Cuenca Grau - Oxford Semantic Technologies holds cutting-edge technological capabilities in the areas of knowledge representation and semantic reasoning. With its AI-centric engine, RDFox®, the company currently collaborates with organizations across Europe and North America involved in the finance, manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

Knowledge graph technology stores information as an interconnected web of related ideas and process data in a manner similar to how humans acquire, remember, recall and reason over knowledge. By integrating and connecting data, this technology enhances the understanding of how people use a product or service and enables rapid information retrieval and recommendation. As such, it is considered one of the key technologies for realizing more sophisticated and personalized AI solutions.

Knowledge graph technology is challenging to implement due to the complex computations used in the process of converting dynamic and extensive real-world data into knowledge graphs and utilizing them. However, Oxford Semantic Technologies has developed and successfully commercialized knowledge graph technology that optimizes data processing and enables advanced reasoning, in the cloud and on-device.

Samsung Electronics has been collaborating with Oxford Semantic Technologies on various projects since 2018, including investment of Samsung Ventures. With this acquisition, Samsung will secure advanced core engines for personal knowledge graphs. These graphs integrate information and context dispersed across various services and apps, crafting a user experience that is tailor-made by becoming increasingly familiar with users' preferences and usage.

Combined with on-device AI technology, such as that on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, personal knowledge graph technology facilitates hyper-personalized user experiences while ensuring sensitive personal data remains secure on the device. It will be applicable across all of Samsung's products, extending beyond just mobile devices to televisions and home appliances.

"We are delighted to be working with Samsung," said Peter Crocker, CEO of Oxford Semantic Technologies. "By integrating Samsung's expertise in user experience and data with our advanced knowledge graph and reasoning technology, we will provide Samsung's customers with even more sophisticated personalization. In addition, developing RDFox with Samsung, and being part of the larger group, will provide all of our clients with an even better product, service and support."

"As global consumers realize their growing need for more personalized AI experiences, the acquisition of Oxford Semantic Technologies will further boost Samsung's strong capabilities in knowledge engineering," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Head of Samsung Research and CTO of Samsung Electronics. "This acquisition is another important step forward as we strive to deliver tailor-made AI experiences built upon our hallmark technological innovation."

About Oxford Semantic Technologies Ltd.

Oxford Semantic Technologies is a spin out of the University of Oxford by leading academics in the field of knowledge representation and reasoning. With its innovative software RDFox®, the company helps leading companies across many sectors to integrate diverse data sets and apply reasoning across them. Use cases include recommendation engines, product configurators, integration of maps for autonomous vehicles and anomaly detection in financial transactions. For more information, please visit www.oxfordsemantic.tech.