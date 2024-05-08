Samsung Medison, a global medical equipment company and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Sonio SAS, a fetal ultrasound AI software company.

Established in 2020 to enhance women and children's health globally through medical advancements, Sonio has developed IT solutions and AI assistant features for obstetrics and gynecology ultrasound that assist medical professionals in the evaluation and documentation of ultrasound exams.

Sonio Detect, an FDA 510(k) cleared AI assistant, leverages deep learning networks to ensure higher image quality in real time and improve quality of care through greater clinical accuracy.

Following the completion of the transaction, Sonio will remain an independent company headquartered in France and will continue its commercial growth independently while its products and services will remain compatible with all ultrasound device makers.

Together with Sonio's world-class AI expertise, Samsung Medison's leading-edge ultrasound systems will help bring to market breakthrough AI-enhanced workflows and accelerate innovation in patient outcomes and quality of prenatal care.

"We have great respect and admiration for what the Sonio team has built in the area of maternal care. Through the acquisition of Sonio, Samsung Medison will continue to deliver upon our promise to improve the quality of people's lives with technology," said Yong Kwan Kim, Samsung Medison CEO. "Collaboration with Sonio will bring together best-in-class ultrasound AI technology and reporting capabilities to bring a paradigm shift in the prenatal ultrasound exam."

"Samsung Medison's established global ultrasound business combined with Sonio's advanced AI creates an exciting growth opportunity for both sides," said Cécile Brosset, Sonio CEO. "We have found in Samsung Medison an amazing, trusting partner to pursue and accelerate our roadmap and mission. In addition to close collaboration with Samsung Medison, as an independent company, Sonio will continue to advance medical reporting technology and diagnostic software globally, including for underserved areas in healthcare."

The closing of the transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and notably the approval of the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance.

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a leading global medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being to people's lives, the company is committed to creating a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating the world's best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices. For more information, please visit https://www.samsungmedison.com/