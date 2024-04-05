Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2024.
- Consolidated Sales: Approximately 71 trillion Korean won
- Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 6.6 trillion Korean won
The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.
- Sales: 70 trillion to 72 trillion Korean won
- Operating Profit: 6.5 trillion to 6.7 trillion Korean won
※ 2023 4Q and 2023 1Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows
|(in trillion won)
|2023.4Q
|2023.1Q
|Sales
|67.78
|63.75
|Operating profit
|2.82
|0.64
