Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2024.
- Consolidated Sales: Approximately 74 trillion Korean won
- Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 10.4 trillion Korean won
The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.
- Sales: 73 trillion to 75 trillion Korean won
- Operating Profit: 10.3 trillion to 10.5 trillion Korean won
※ 2024 1Q and 2023 2Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows
|(in trillion won)
|2024.1Q
|2023.2Q
|Sales
|71.92
|60.01
|Operating profit
|6.61
|0.67
