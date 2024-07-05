Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 74 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 10.4 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 73 trillion to 75 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 10.3 trillion to 10.5 trillion Korean won

※ 2024 1Q and 2023 2Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows