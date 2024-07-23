Latest Galaxy smartphones - including Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy S24 Ultra - provide optimal gaming experiences for KRAFTON's new title

Collaboration includes application of advanced Vulkan and ray-tracing graphics technologies along with optimization work

Samsung Electronics today announced that it is cooperating with KRAFTON to deliver the ultimate gaming experience for DARK AND DARKER MOBILE on Galaxy smartphones.

"This collaboration with KRAFTON will enable deeper, more immersive gaming for Galaxy smartphone users playing DARK AND DARKER MOBILE," said Jungwoo Kim, System Platform R&D Group of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "Moving forward, we plan to continue providing an optimized gaming environment based on ongoing technical collaboration."

Samsung and KRAFTON have collaborated to ensure that DARK AND DARKER MOBILE operates smoothly on the latest Galaxy foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, which were unveiled globally at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on July 10. The new title also supports App Continuity, allowing gameplay to continue even when the Galaxy Z Fold6 is folded and unfolded, and facilitating a comfortable gaming experience on the large screen of the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The collaboration has combined Samsung's expertise in Vulkan 3D graphics technology with KRAFTON's latest Unreal Engine technologies, resulting in highly realistic and immersive graphics. Additionally, the two companies have applied the latest technologies such as 'Ray Tracing' to ensure the best graphics on Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Furthermore, when playing DARK AND DARKER MOBILE on Galaxy smartphones, Dolby Atmos sound effects will be supported to enhance the gaming experience for users.

KRAFTON and Samsung are giving users in Korea and around the world the opportunity to pre-play DARK AND DARKER MOBILE on the latest Galaxy smartphones. When playing the title on the Galaxy Z Fold6, which is on display at Samsung Experience store, users will be able to experience the next frontier of graphics and immersion in a mobile game.

"The development team has worked on optimizing DARK AND DARKER MOBILE for the latest Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to replicate the feeling of playing a console game in the palm of your hands, through technical collaboration with Samsung Electronics," said Joonseok Ahn, the executive producer at Bluehole Studio overseeing the development of DARK AND DARKER MOBILE. "We plan to continue this close collaboration with Samsung Electronics in the future."