By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Electronics forecast a surge in second-quarter earnings, suggesting that its flagship semiconductor business sustained a strong recovery after a turnaround in the first quarter.

The South Korean technology giant said in a preliminary earnings report Friday that its quarterly operating profit is expected at 10.400 trillion won ($7.52 billion), a nearly 16-fold increase from KRW670.00 billion a year earlier.

The estimate beat a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast of KRW8.547 trillion.

Revenue is estimated to increase 23% to KRW74.000 trillion, Samsung said, above the FactSet consensus estimate.

The company didn't provide further details. It is set to release full quarterly results later this month.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-24 2010ET