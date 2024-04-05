By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Electronics said it expects a 10-fold increase in first-quarter operating profit, fueling hopes of a turnaround in its flagship semiconductor business after four straight quarters of losses.

The South Korean technology giant said in a preliminary earnings report Friday that its operating profit is expected to have risen sharply to 6.600 trillion won ($4.88 billion) from KRW640.00 billion a year earlier. That would be its strongest performance in one-and-a-half years.

The estimate beat a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast of KRW5.406 trillion.

Revenue is forecast to increase 11%, to KRW71.000 trillion, it said, marginally below the FactSet consensus estimate.

The company didn't provide further details. It is set to release full quarterly results later this month.

