Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD), on July 5, 2024, announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated sales: Approximately 74 trillion Korean won

Consolidated operating profit: Approximately 10.4 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 73 trillion to 75 trillion Korean won Operating profit: 10.3 trillion to 10.5 trillion Korean won

The above information is provided for the convenience of our investors before the external audit on the financial results of our headquarters, subsidiaries and affiliates is completed. The statements contained herein include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views, expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, including in particular economic conditions in Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd's (" SEC ") core businesses and core markets, (ii) performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, and including market volatility, liquidity and credit events, (iii) currency exchange rates, (iv) changing levels of competition, (v) changes in laws and regulations, (vi) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. The matters discussed herein may also be affected by risks and uncertainties described from time to time in SEC's filings with the Korea Stock Exchange (KRX), FSS (Korea), and Samsung Website. Further information about risks and uncertainties affecting Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is included throughout our most recent annual and interim reports, as well as our most recent earnings release, which are available on https://www.samsung.com/global/ir . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of SEC may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statement, and all such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed herein. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

