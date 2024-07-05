CORPORATE

Notice of 2Q 2024 Earnings Release Schedule

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) ("SEC") on July 31, 2024 will announce its 2Q 2024 financial results via conference call starting at 10:00 a.m. Korea Standard Time (UTC+09:00). Links to presentation materials and a live audio webcast will be available at the Investor Relations homepage. (https://www.samsung.com/global/ir)

In order to strengthen communication and enhance understanding of the Company, we will collect questions in advance on topics of interest such as the current state of management. During the conference call, we will answer questions on topics that garnered a high level of interest.

Questions can be submitted from July 5. Please check SEC's IR websites for further details.

Note: All remarks and the Q&A session will be translated into English either simultaneously or consecutively by professional interpreters.

