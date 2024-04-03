Three events within 24 hours take place in Seoul, Paris, New York City showcasing new kitchen and living appliances for each distinct market

Samsung Electronics today showcases its latest home appliance lineup at the press conference held in the global launch event, 'Welcome to 'BESPOKE AI,'1 which takes place in three locations -Seoul, Paris and New York City. Samsung shares its vision for how connectivity amongst them can improve the overall experience at home and how artificial intelligence (AI) enhances the performance of appliances.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, kicked off the marathon of events by opening the media event at the Seoul 'Welcome to BESPOKE AI' by describing how Samsung home appliances not only perform well with the usual tasks but can do more than previously imagined with AI applied. Especially with screens added to the refrigerator, induction range and laundry machine, Bespoke appliances become a platform for entertainment, as well as an easy-to-access control hub for other connected Samsung appliances through SmartThings.

"Since the first introduction of BESPOKE in 2019, Samsung Electronics has presented to the market on how appliances can be customized to best fit each user's home and lifestyle," said JH Han. "Five years later, we now share our vision for AI in appliances with the products that expand the Bespoke legacy through enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities that will take the consumer experience to the next level."

Bespoke AI Appliances Sync To Create New Experiences in Various Home Spaces

With built-in Wi-Fi, internal cameras, AI chips and compatibility with the SmartThings application, Samsung's latest Bespoke AI appliances come with enhanced features and connectivity to lay the foundation for a truly smart home. Also, the new AI Home, a connected 7-inch LCD display that has been added to multiple products, provides intuitive, easy access and control over the whole connected ecosystem.

The AI Home includes 3D Map View, a feature that provides users with a full 3D view of the house, allowing them to easily locate all the appliances that are connected and control them. When users are cooking in the kitchen and feel that the temperature is too hot, for instance, they could turn on the air conditioner in other rooms through the AI Home on the induction range2 without leaving the pots and pans unattended. While doing laundry, they could also start the robot vacuum cleaner in the living room from the AI Home on the washing machine, without having to make the journey back and forth. Also, users can receive calls coming to their phones through the AI Home, allowing them to answer timely while also continuing the housework they were doing. Moreover, the AI Home not only makes housework easier, but more enjoyable as well. Users can play their favorite songs, watch videos on the Internet app or refer to recipes on the screen while they are cooking.

Considering how people have mobile phones with them most of the time, Mobile Smart Connect is a new feature that pushes an alert to the phone when it is at close range with registered appliances. The pop-up notification includes quick control menu to execute key functions for the appliance directly from the phone, so users no longer have to search the house, looking for the actual remote control.3 This eliminates even the few steps and clicks4 that were required to access same features in the SmartThings application.

At the BESPOKE AI event, Samsung also showcases the new feature 'Calm Onboarding,' which makes it easier for users to join Samsung's connected life. It frees users from having to go through the hassle of product registration, as it directly registers products purchased under a Samsung account at Samsung.com on to the SmartThings app with the same account.

To provide assurance to users as they step into the era of hyper-connected home appliances driven by technological advancement, Samsung also highlighted its comprehensive Knox security platform that protects all user data located on the connected appliances. In fact, the 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™5 became the first product in the industry to be verified to level 'Diamond' for its IoT security capabilities by UL Solutions, a leading global safety science company that evaluates hundreds of marketing claims each year. Other Family Hub models6 applying the same technology, and the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI have also achieved the same verification.

AI Expands Spectrum of Features to Samsung Home Appliances

The most distinctive difference between the three events, other than the location, is the product lineup unveiled during the respective press conferences, which reflects the actual appliances that will launch in each market.

The Seoul 'BESPOKE AI' event started off with the biggest lineup among the three locations with 14 new products including: the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+, Bespoke Infinite Induction Line, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI, Bespoke Jet AI™, Bespoke Cube™ Air Infinite Line, the new 2024 4-Door refrigerator incorporating peltier technology and more.

The 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™7 is the primary control center for all things food, connecting the refrigerator to other appliances in the home. The AI Family Hub™+,8 which is the large LCD screen in the front right panel of the refrigerator, is the key to intuitive AI experiences, where users can view recommended recipes and play music and videos for kitchen entertainment. The 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™ comes with AI Vision Inside9 which uses an internal camera to identify 33 fresh food items that go in and out of the fridge. The recognized food items are listed and managed on the Family Hub™ display and can also be checked on the SmartThings app.10

Another key product is the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI, a robot vacuum and mop cleaner with AI-enhanced features including intelligent AI Recognition. The intelligent AI Recognition performs in different ways. The AI Object Recognition uses the AI Deep Neural Network (DNN) model and camera to recognize various objects11 including humans,12 pets13 and hard-to-see items like thin phone cables and rugs or mats. The AI Floor Detect senses the type of floor to clean, and when carpets are detected, the robot vacuum decides whether to lift up its mop or to go and leave the mop at its station to avoid contaminating the carpet with its wet mop. It also comes with the Clean Station Steam+ which brings a range of features for automatically maintaining the device, such as emptying the dust bag, refilling the water tank, washing and intensively steam cleaning14 the mop. The Clean Station Steam+ even sprays high-temperature steam15 onto the mop's surface, reducing 99.99% of harmful bacteria.16

As energy-saving is an important criteria in the European market, the Paris 'BESPOKE AI'17 event additionally introduced the new energy-efficient, extra wide fridge freezer18 and the washer lineup. The extra wide fridge freezer has received "A" grade according to European energy standards thanks to Samsung's new AI Inverter Compressor. The new washer lineup includes various models from A-10%, A-20% and even an A-40% extra energy saving model. Especially, the A-40% extra energy efficient model is equipped with Bubble Shot Technology, which saves water and cycle time by pumping up the water inside the drum and spraying it on top of the clothes.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, presented at both Seoul and NYC events, is the All-in-One washer and dryer, providing the advantages of two separate appliances while freeing up valuable space. It comes with various AI features, such as remembering the periodic and seasonal needs of users and recommending the optimal cycle for the wash.19 With AI Opti Wash & Dry™, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ intelligently adjusts the washing and drying performance for each load and senses the weight of the laundry to dispense the appropriate amount of water and detergent. It also detects the fabric20 and monitors the level of soiling during a cycle. If necessary, it adds more detergent and varies the washing time. It then adjusts the drying process to suit the weight and fabric type of users' laundry. After finishing the cycle, users can monitor how much energy and water were consumed through the report provided on the SmartThings App.21

A unique appliance introduced only at the New York event held in Samsung 837 was the Bespoke Slide-in Range with AI Home. This product is a multi-functional induction range that also comes with various fun factors. It comes with an Internal Oven Camera that lets users see inside the oven from remote places, like on the TV22 from the living room, or even from outside the home through SmartThings on their mobile phones. With this, users can even get a short time-lapse video clip23 with the highlight of the cooking process that they can share on social media.

Furthermore, Samsung is showcasing its vision of implementing generative AI to home appliances within this year. Especially, Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant, will be a key in this. Generative AI will allow Bixby to go one step further from the current ability of being able to execute one order at a time, comprehending complex sentences and engaging in natural conversations. First of all, it will be able to understand compound demands like "Turn on the air conditioner to Wind Free mode, and let me know how the weather is." It can also retain context from previous interactions for continuity, so if the user instructs Bixby to turn off the air purifier and then add, "Oh, and the TV, too," Bixby can assist both requests. Users will also be able to rely on Bixby to come up with solutions, simply saying "the living room feels humid," and ask "what should I do with all the potatoes I bought yesterday?" Bixby will interpret these multi-layered tasks and respond naturally to users' prompts.

Advancing the Future of Appliances

Samsung is not only dedicated to presenting a better home experience, but also committed to creating more innovative and efficient products. The event was especially meaningful in the context that it not only introduced the new product lineups and features Samsung is launching, but also announced globally how all Wi-Fi connected appliances including those that customers already own, can change.

Samsung continues to upgrade Wi-fi connected appliances in the market and already in users' homes through software updates and the development of SmartThings. Users can enjoy new features even with old models, and more energy saving features with products that were already bought. Smart Forward,24 announced for the first time at the event, is a service that provides the newest features, security patches and upgrades through regular software updates. Users will be able to check available update information and receive notifications from the SmartThings App.25 This ensures users with peace of mind and also contributes by reducing the frequency of appliance replacements.

SmartThings also continues to evolve, allowing users to save additionally on their energy usage after purchasing a product. Features such as Optimal Charging,26 for example, are added so users can strategically plan out their energy use. SmartThings Energy allows users to easily monitor and control the amount of energy consumed by the connected Samsung appliances. Samsung also plans to launch its new Samsung Rewards program in the near future, which will allow users to get stamps each day if they save a certain amount of energy using AI Energy mode. Accumulated stamps can be converted and used at Samsung.com, Samsung Galaxy store and other Samsung purchase platforms.

To make efforts more impactful, Samsung introduces collaborations it made to implement solutions resulting in tangible reductions of energy use, while also making lives more convenient for users. Through a partnership with British Gas, linking SmartThings Energy's Auto Demand Response feature with British Gas's PeakSave, Samsung allows users to easily enjoy economic benefits through saving energy.

As a crucial player in the home appliance industry, Samsung revealed a goal to utilize next generation technologies for purposes beyond creating innovative products. It is about using engineering solutions that prolong product lifecycles, and reduce the frequency of replacements. Some of the methods introduced in the press conference include: Hybrid Cooling, newly incorporating the newly installed high-power 'Peltier' thermoelectric components in addition to the compressor resulting in improved cooling efficiency and performance, and low-maintenance filters for air purifiers obliterating the need for filter purchases or replacements.

Product safety is also an important factor that Samsung prioritizes, and Samsung strives to achieve and expand certifications to prove its product liability across all appliance categories, including reduced fire risk (RFR) certification for new products. This will assure that the certified appliances27 are designed to effectively prevent fire incidents caused by the product.

At the end of the event, Samsung also revealed that it is collaborating with Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" (coming to theaters June 1428), to communicate the features of new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™. A new co-branded teaser video was shown that featured Inside Out 2 clips and showcased how, with the new washing machine, you can take the stressful emotions out of laundry with AI Bubble™.

* Some features may not be available yet

1 AI based features available on select appliances

2 Available in the U.S.

3 Available for the Jet Bot Combo™ AI

4 Users can set 'Show on Lock screen' or check through the quick panel on Samsung Galaxy phones

5 This is global name, naming is different by region. (North America) Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+, (Latin America) Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+

6 RF**DB99****, RF**DB95****, RF**DG9H****, available in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Korea

7 Does not mean all services available on the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+ are AI or generate information or outcome using AI. The services/features that use deep learning models are limited to 1) AI Vision Inside and 2) the recipe recommendation feature available on Samsung Food

8 (North America, Latin America) AI Family Hub™+, 32", (Europe) AI Family Hub™, 21.5"

9 As of April 2024, AI Vision Inside can recognize 33 food items like fresh fruits and veggies. If the food is not recognizable, it may be listed as unknown item. AI Vision Inside cannot identify or list any food items in the fridge door bins or freezer. It recognizes food items based on deep learning models, which may be updated periodically to improve accuracy

10 The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required. Users are required to utilize a single log-in account between the devices

11 Object recognition may be affected by an object's shape or the environmental conditions. Only certain object types can be recognized. Example items: air conditioner (stand type), refrigerator, BESPOKE (refrigerator/dishwasher), TV, washing machine/dryer, air purifier, AirDresser, sofa, bed, bookshelf, table, pet excrement, electrical cable, towel/socks, cup, glass, bottle, bowl, vase, floor mat, rug, coat rack, shoes, pedestal, scales, power extension, furniture with a crossbar, furniture legs, wheeled chair, pet fur ball, smartphone cable, stain, bathroom, door step and doorway. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required

12 It only recognizes a human presence based on generic visual indicators, and cannot identify individual people. The recognition capabilities may be limited when a person's entire body cannot be seen. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required

13 Only dogs and cats can be recognized. It only recognizes a pet presence based on generic visual indicators, and cannot identify individual pets. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required. The recognition capabilities may be limited by the posture or position of a pet. The ability to recognize your pet may vary depending on the type of animal and the living environment

14 After cleaning, the station washes the mop pads with water and steam ranging from 50 to 60°C, and after that sprays high temperature steam measured 100°C

15 The measured temperature of the steam is 100°C

16 Based on testing by Intertek. Using the Wash the Mop cycle eliminates 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Not supported in the U.S. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.

17 AI based features available on select appliances

18 Stands for a large capacity bottom mount freezer ("BMF") refrigerator with a width of 70cm or more

19 Messages with cycle suggestions are displayed on the control panel or a smartphone with the SmartThings App.

20 To prevent wear, wash like fabrics together. Based on AI-based algorithm

21 The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

22 Available on certain Samsung Smart TV models, which must also be connected to the range via the SmartThings App and using the same Samsung account. A notification is displayed on the TV screen 5 minutes before the end of your cooking. When you select the notification, you can see your food and check its progress using the streaming video

23 A 10 second time-lapse video is created and saved for 24 hours. Video is only recorded when the door is closed. After the cooking process ends, it takes about 20 seconds to encode the video

24 Update period and applicable features may vary by region and model

25 The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required

26 Available on VR7M*97**** only

27 Available on Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ only

28 In the United States. Release date varies by country