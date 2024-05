May 29, 2024 at 01:33 am EDT

By Farah Elias

Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics plan to stage their first-ever strike after talks over wage increases broke down.

The National Samsung Electronics Union said Wednesday that its members will strike for one day on June 7.

Write to Farah Elias at farah.elias@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-24 0132ET