The Tide POD Cold wash cycle will be available on the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ in the U.S. and Canada, bringing great cold water wash performance when used with Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Power PODS®

Samsung Electronics today announced a multi-year partnershipwith Procter & Gamble (P&G), to launch the new Tide POD Cold wash cycle in the U.S. and Canada.With this first-ever Tide Cold Certified cycle, optimized for P&G's cold water formulated detergent1 technology, consumers can experience great, cold wash performance on the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™.

Image of Tide POD Cold wash cycle menu on the 7-inch screen of Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™

The collaboration between Samsung and P&G uses knowledge and expertise from across the two global companies to create the new Tide POD Cold wash cycle. The new wash cycle is optimized for dissolving TideHygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Power PODS® detergent while using cold water, providing excellent laundry performance without consuming energy to heat the water. Compared to the normal warm wash cycle,2the Tide POD Cold wash cycle can provide energy savings without compromising wash performance.

"Samsung is dedicated to providing our customers with the ultimate home appliance experience," said MoohyungLee, EVP and Headof the Customer Experience Team for the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Our partnership with P&G is a great step in that direction, leveraging Samsung technology and innovation. Looking to the future, we are excited to further expand our partnership with P&G to enhance the customer experience."

"We are excited to partner with Samsung to further our ambition to turn three out of four loads to cold by 2030," said Alex Perez, Senior Director of NA Fabric Care at P&G. "This partnership and the expertise that both sides bring to the table will ensure consumers will get the best possible wash experience on cold with Samsung when they use Tide."

The Tide POD Cold wash cycle will be available on the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, which provides both a great wash and dry experience within one convenient unit, in the U.S. and Canada. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, also comes with AI Opti Wash & Dry™,3 which adjusts to the optimal wash and dry cycles based on factors such as load weight, fabric type and soil level.Furthermore, the SmartThings4app empowers our consumers to monitor, manage and control not only Samsung smart appliances, but also other smart devices within the connected home ecosystem conveniently from one app.5

Image of Tide Cold Certified Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™

The partnership with P&G is the latest example of how Samsung continues to work hand in hand with innovative companies to improve the customer experience and deliver energy savings.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks® and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit them at https://www.pg.com/news.

1 Performance tested for Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Power PODS®only. Results may differ with other detergents.

2 Compared to the Normal cycle, in warm water using the Tide POD Cold wash cycle with Tide Power PODS®in an 8lb load.

3 Detection and sensing capabilities are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy.

4 Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

5 Dependent on manufacturer rollout by product, geography and market. Individual experiences may vary.