Samsung Life Insurance shares rose as solid quarterly earnings fueled market hopes it could offer much better shareholder returns.

Shares of the South Korean insurer rose as much as 7.8% to 88,100 won in Wednesday afternoon trading, outperforming the benchmark Kospi's 0.3% fall.

The company on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter net profit of KRW446 billion ($334.3 million), beating a FnGuide-compiled consensus estimate of KRW368 billion.

The upbeat results prompted market analysts to bet that Samsung Life Insurance could increase its dividend payments and buy back more shares.

NH Investment & Securities analyst Jung Jun-sup raised his target price for the stock by 14% to KRW99,000 to reflect the likelihood of the company preparing much better shareholder returns.

The NH analyst said in a research note Wednesday that he expects Samsung Life's dividend to rise to KRW4,000 a share this year, up from KRW3,700 in 2023.

DB Financial Investment analyst Byunggun Lee raised his target for the company by 6.5% to KRW99,000, expecting the dividend to rise to KRW4,400 a share this year.

The DB analyst said in a note that Samsung Life may be the only local insurer that can carry out share buybacks in the near future while sustaining growth in its cash dividend payments.

