March 11 (Reuters) - Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, have stopped selling used chipmaking equipment for fear of falling foul of U.S. export controls on China and western sanctions on Russia, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The companies have been storing used machines in warehouses instead of putting them on the secondary market, the report added, citing traders. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)