SEOUL/SAN JOSE (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics said its contract manufacturing business plans to offer a one-stop shop for clients to get their AI chips made faster, integrating its global No. 1 memory chip, foundry, and chip packaging services, to harness the AI boom.

With clients working with a single channel of communication that directs Samsung's memory chip, foundry and chip packaging teams at once, the time it takes to produce AI chips - usually weeks - has been cut by around 20%, Samsung said on Wednesday.

"We are truly living in the age of AI - the emergence of generative AI is completely changing the technology landscape," said Siyoung Choi, President and General Manager, Foundry Business, at a Samsung event in San Jose, California.

Samsung expects global chip industry revenue to grow to $778 billion by 2028, boosted by AI chips, Choi said.

