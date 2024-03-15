March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. plans to award more than $6 billion to Samsung Electronics Co, helping the chipmaker expand beyond a project in Texas it has already announced, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)
