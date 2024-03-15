Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic products. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Information Technology & Mobile Communications (IM) segment manufactures computers, handhold phones (HHPs), network systems, digital cameras and others. The Device Solutions (DS) segment provides semiconductor and display parts, including dynamic random access memories (DRAMs), flashes, thin film transistor-liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and others. The Consumer Electronics (CE) segment manufactures color televisions (CTVs), monitors, printers, air conditioners, refrigerators, laundry machines and others. The Harman segment manufactures headunits, infotainment, telematics, speaker, among others. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.