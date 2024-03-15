--Samsung Electronics could get a $6 billion windfall from U.S. federal funds aimed at getting semiconductor companies to make chips in the country, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--According to the Bloomberg report, the money from the 2022 Chips and Science Act would come with significant additional U.S. investment by the South Korean company, and help it expand a $17 billion project in Texas.

--The award is one of several due to be doled out by the U.S. Commerce Department in the coming weeks, with Samsung competitor TSMC also in line to receive a grant, Bloomberg reports.

--Samsung Electronics declined to comment when approached by Dow Jones Newswires.

