Gone are the days of sitting nose-to-television in order to see every detail and every moment of the action.
Now, larger TV screens are not popular for just avid cinephiles, but they are a popular choice and more accessible for more consumers than ever before.
As the size of the average screens at home has evolved, so has the technology within them. This provides users with greater detail, color and motion so content looks even more brilliant in this larger format.
Ushering in the Era of Premium Viewing With Neo QLED 4K
At the forefront of premium screens lie
The QN100B 98' -
Beyond its unrivaled performance as a television for consumers' favorite movies, shows and games, this screen has been praised by many industry experts and users as well. IMAX recently commended the massive 98' Neo QLED 4K for its performance in their critical reference environment producing a highly accurate precise image.
'After calibrating and reviewing this new model TV, I can tell you that we were excited to see how closely the image quality matches our reference mastering monitor that we use in post-production finishing work,' said
A reference monitor is a specialized display device used for color grading during post-production. Reference monitors must produce a highly accurate image so teams can create the most precise, high-quality output possible.
In order to provide an outstanding cinematic experience, IMAX films are produced with cameras up to 16K resolution, which means the mastering monitor used must be extremely accurate in order to accurately display the creators' intent.
Elevate the Premium Viewing Experience With Neo QLED 8K
Stepping above and beyond the already high-performing Neo QLED 4K, consumers find
As streaming platforms begin to offer content optimized for a larger 1.9:1 screen ratio, perfect for an immersive cinematic experience, having an 8K TV with premium picture quality is a sure-fire way to future-proof a home entertainment set up.
Premium TV Sales Are on the Rise With Neo QLED 4K and 8K
In fact, more content, better features and more things to do on your TV mean the trend of purchasing larger and larger TV screens is not simply expected to continue to even to grow. According to Omdia, the over-80-inch TV market is expected to grow from 2.8 million units in 2022 to 3.5 million units in 2023 - over 24%.
'Neo QLED offers one of the most premium viewing experience for large screens over 75-inches, and we believe they are the future of home entertainment,' said
