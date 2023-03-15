Gone are the days of sitting nose-to-television in order to see every detail and every moment of the action.

Now, larger TV screens are not popular for just avid cinephiles, but they are a popular choice and more accessible for more consumers than ever before.

As the size of the average screens at home has evolved, so has the technology within them. This provides users with greater detail, color and motion so content looks even more brilliant in this larger format.

Ushering in the Era of Premium Viewing With Neo QLED 4K

At the forefront of premium screens lie Samsung Neo QLEDs - with state-of-the-art Mini LED and Quantum dot technology that offers superb contrast and vivid, accurate color reproduction. The exceptional picture quality of the Neo QLEDs is even more evident when taken to a larger screen.

The QN100B 98' - Samsung 's Neo QLED 4K - offers consumers the pinnacle of ultra-fine light control thanks to Quantum Matrix Technology powered by a massive grid of Quantum Mini LEDs. This allows viewers to see every single detail on the screen, even in the darkest of scenes, with deeper color and contrast. Subtle nuances in light and color are analyzed and shifted scene by scene so that each and every frame is of the highest quality.

Beyond its unrivaled performance as a television for consumers' favorite movies, shows and games, this screen has been praised by many industry experts and users as well. IMAX recently commended the massive 98' Neo QLED 4K for its performance in their critical reference environment producing a highly accurate precise image.

'After calibrating and reviewing this new model TV, I can tell you that we were excited to see how closely the image quality matches our reference mastering monitor that we use in post-production finishing work,' said Bruce Markoe , the SVP and Head of Post Production at IMAX Corporation . 'We see value in using very large, high-quality displays in mastering content for IMAX Enhanced masters. Having a large sized screen with proper image quality creates the best way to apply and utilize our DMR technology during the mastering process.'

A reference monitor is a specialized display device used for color grading during post-production. Reference monitors must produce a highly accurate image so teams can create the most precise, high-quality output possible.

In order to provide an outstanding cinematic experience, IMAX films are produced with cameras up to 16K resolution, which means the mastering monitor used must be extremely accurate in order to accurately display the creators' intent.

Elevate the Premium Viewing Experience With Neo QLED 8K

Stepping above and beyond the already high-performing Neo QLED 4K, consumers find Samsung Neo QLED 8K. These screens offer the dazzling picture quality users have come to expect from Samsung in even more brilliant 8K resolution. Powered by Neo Quantum Processor 8K, the state-of-the-art upscaling neural networks ensure that all content is displayed with utmost precision and immaculate picture quality.

As streaming platforms begin to offer content optimized for a larger 1.9:1 screen ratio, perfect for an immersive cinematic experience, having an 8K TV with premium picture quality is a sure-fire way to future-proof a home entertainment set up.

Premium TV Sales Are on the Rise With Neo QLED 4K and 8K

In fact, more content, better features and more things to do on your TV mean the trend of purchasing larger and larger TV screens is not simply expected to continue to even to grow. According to Omdia, the over-80-inch TV market is expected to grow from 2.8 million units in 2022 to 3.5 million units in 2023 - over 24%.

Samsung 's premium TV lineup has also helped solidify its leadership in the TV industry for an impressive 17 years. In 2022, Samsung sold a staggering 9.65 million units of QLED and Neo QLED TVs, bringing the cumulative sales to 35 million units since its QLED product launch in 2017.

Samsung also dominated the ultra-large TV segment in 2022, reporting 36.1% and 42.9% in terms of market share for TVs over 75-inches and 80-inches respectively.