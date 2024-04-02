* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose marginally on Tuesday, as chipmaker Samsung Electronics advanced ahead of its preliminary first-quarter earnings amid a weak market sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.34 points, or 0.16%, to 2,752.20 by 0131 GMT.

** Samsung Electronics, which is due to release its preliminary earnings later this week, rose 3.17%. Peer SK Hynix gained 0.27%.

** However, most other index heavyweights fell. Of the total 931 traded issues, 216 shares advanced, while 672 declined.

** South Korea's consumer prices rose 3.1% in March from the same month the year before, in line with market expectations and matching the previous month's pace, with inflation expected to slow in the months ahead.

** South Korea's financial regulator said on Tuesday the government would offer additional incentives to companies participating in the government's corporate reform programme.

** "Even minor progress could have a major impact on Korean equities and news flow on corporate governance will keep investors on their toes," HSBC analysts said in a research note published recently.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 333.5 billion won ($246.6 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,352.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,349.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 104.75.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 4.4 basis points to 3.331%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 4.9 bps to 3.425%. ($1 = 1,352.5500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)