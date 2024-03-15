* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 1% on Friday dragged by stocks in chip and battery firms, after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation tempered interest rate cut bets. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 29.31 points, or 1.08%, to 2,689.45 by 0123 GMT, retreating from a 23-month high hit on Thursday.

** The KOSPI was still up 0.4% for the week.

** U.S. producer prices rose 0.6% in February, faster than their gain of 0.3% in January and economists' forecast for 0.3%, data showed on Thursday.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.35% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.17%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.37%.

** Their losses tracked the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's 1.8% fall overnight and U.S. electric-vehicle giant Tesla's 4.2% drop.

** Samsung C&T, de-facto holding company of the Samsung conglomerate, dropped as much as 7.5% from a more than eight-year high, ahead of its annual shareholder meeting at which proposals to raise dividend payouts will be put to a vote.

** Samsung Engineering rose 1.53%, after the construction firm said it won a conditional order worth around $6 billion in the Middle East.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 305 shares advanced, while 562 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 344.6 billion won ($259.53 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,327.2 per dollar, 0.72% lower than its previous close at 1,317.6.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 point to 104.56.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 3.315%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 3.409%. ($1 = 1,327.7600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)