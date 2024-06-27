* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won little changed against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recouped most of their early losses on Thursday, with chipmakers rebounding from session lows, as investors assessed the outlook on semiconductor demand from booming artificial intelligence technologies.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 9.32 points, or 0.33%, at 2,782.73 as of 0209 GMT, after falling as much as 1.09% earlier.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics was flat, recouping its early losses of as much as 0.98%, while peer SK Hynix was down 0.63%, after dropping 4.01% earlier in the session.

** U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its memory chips, but its shares dropped in extended trading after the forecast for the current quarter disappointed investors.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers rose, but e-commerce firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell.

** SK Bioscience rose 8.81%, after the vaccine maker's decision to acquire a 60% stake in German pharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm IDT Biologika from Klocke Gruppe in a deal worth 339 billion won ($243.95 million).

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 262 shares advanced, while 612 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 164.8 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,389.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% lower than its previous close at 1,388.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 105.04.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 3.241%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.321%. ($1 = 1,389.6100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)