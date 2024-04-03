* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won little changed against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, dragged by chip and battery stocks, tracking Wall Street losses overnight as investors weighed chances that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay interest rate cuts beyond June.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 36.41 points, or 1.32%, to 2,716.75 by 0147 GMT, set to post its worst daily performance since March 15.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.71% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.60%, tracking losses in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.44%, after U.S. electric-vehicle giant Tesla dropped 4.9% on weak sales. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation fell 4.75% and 2.13%, respectively.

** Search engine Naver rose 0.94%, after it signed a memorandum of understanding with the country's Financial Supervisory Service for cooperation on artificial intelligence technologies.

** GS Engineering & Construction rose 5.61% and Samsung Engineering jumped 5.27%, after they won construction orders in Saudi Arabia.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 179 shares advanced, while 698 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 139.5 billion won ($103.25 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,351.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,352.1.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.70.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 3.341%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 3.456%. ($1 = 1,351.1400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)