* KOSPI gains over 1%

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday to their highest level in more than two months, supported by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 26.10 points, or 1.05%, at 2,521.76, its highest since Sept. 20.

** "A slowdown in U.S. housing as well as manufacturing data highlighted the possibility of the Federal Reserve delivering a rate cut next year," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in October, data showed on Monday, as higher mortgage rates squeezed out buyers even as builders cut prices.

** The Bank of Korea will hold its key policy rate at 3.50% when it meets on Thursday as inflation remains sticky, according to a Reuters poll which also forecast the first rate cut won't be until the third quarter of 2024.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics jumped 1.96%, marking its biggest daily rise since Nov. 1. Peer SK Hynix gained 0.54%.

** Samsung Biologics rose 3.41%, as the biopharmaceutical manufacturer won an order worth 588.8 billion won ($455.02 million).

** Most other index heavyweights also gained, including battery makers, automakers and online platform companies.

** Of the total 938 traded issues, 458 shares advanced, while 421 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 93.6 billion won ($72.33 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,293.7 per dollar, 0.78% higher than its previous close at 1,303.8.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.651%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.730%. ($1 = 1,294.0200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)