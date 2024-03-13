* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won steady against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics leading the gains after Reuters' report on its high-end chip production plan.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 14.91 points, or 0.56%, to 2,696.72 by 0050 GMT, building on its 0.83% gain on Tuesday.

** Samsung Electronics rose 0.68%, after Reuters reported its plan to use a chip-making technology championed by rival SK Hynix. SK Hynix gained 0.24%.

** Their gains came after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 2.1% on Tuesday.

** South Korea's financial regulator is considering easing dividend income tax to make the local market more attractive, Bloomberg reported.

** Most other index heavyweights fell, including battery makers, online platform firms and biopharmaceutical stocks.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 442 shares advanced, while 399 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 27.9 billion won ($21.29 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,310.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,311.0.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 104.74.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.286%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.363%. ($1 = 1,310.7300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)